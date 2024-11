Alok Sama was chief dealmaker at possibly the most influential technology investor in the world: Softbank. The company, founded by maverick investor Masayoshi Son, has backed some of the most disruptive companies in the world, like Nvidia, Uber and Tiktok and Alibaba. In this episode, Sama speaks with Divya Shekhar about his book The Money Trap, in which he gives an insider's account of the people, deals and businesses that have steered and shaped the course of the world