Value vs Growth: Which is a better investment strategy in current times? Rajeev Thakkar of PPFAS MF and Samit Vartak of SageOne Investment Managers debate

By Neha Bothra Forbes India Staff
84 Listen ins
 

After years of global liquidity sloshing around, worldwide, central banks are raising interest rates to tame inflation. In such times of financial tightening and global slowdown, what's the best strategy to construct an equity portfolio? Value stocks or growth stocks: Which is a better investment strategy in current times? Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director at PPFAS MF, and Samit Vartak, founding partner and CIO at SageOne Investment Managers; two highly acclaimed fund managers who are known for their multibaggers and have stock picking styles as different as chalk and cheese answer

