  4. Ravi Wazir on restaurants in the age of social media and food delivery platforms

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
26 Listen ins
 

What does it take to run a successful restaurant? Why do so many F&B ventures fail? What qualities do successful restauranteurs have? Ravi Wazir, a seasoned strategist in the food and beverage industry, who has worked with popular restaurants like Olive, Izumi and Swati Snacks, answers these questions in his new book Beyond the Menu: A Restaurant Start-Up Guide. In conversation with Divya Shekhar and Pankti Mehta Kadakia, this episode features interesting anecdotes and insights about the business of food

