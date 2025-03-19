Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Founders of Rapid Claims on their conviction in building AI products from India

Founders of Rapid Claims on their conviction in building AI products from India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
118 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Dushyant Mishra, Abhinay Vyas and Jot Singh, co-founders of Rapid Claims talk about their conviction in building AI products from India. They give us a quick update on their New York based venture, which has its entire product and engineering team in India, developing modern revenue cycle management software for the healthcare sector. They also speak about their own entrepreneurial experience and how it's time that anyone who is passionate about building products from India should make that leap of faith

zomato

Deepinder Goyal's game plan to live up to Zomato's new name

Mar 18, 2025
techconv-12march

Brijraj Bhuptani on early US growth and lessons from focusing on outcomes first at Spry

Mar 12, 2025
DSC_6212_BG

FILA 2025: Co-founders of Bugworks on their quest for a novel AMR antibiotic

Mar 5, 2025
FILA2025

Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: Winners despite the challenges

Mar 3, 2025
SpiceJet

Ajay Singh and SpiceJet: A story of survivors

Feb 19, 2025
K Ganesh Bookshelf podcast SM

K Ganesh has a master key to what makes new-age business models successful

Feb 18, 2025
See More
X