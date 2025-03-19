Founders of Rapid Claims on their conviction in building AI products from India

In this episode, Dushyant Mishra, Abhinay Vyas and Jot Singh, co-founders of Rapid Claims talk about their conviction in building AI products from India. They give us a quick update on their New York based venture, which has its entire product and engineering team in India, developing modern revenue cycle management software for the healthcare sector. They also speak about their own entrepreneurial experience and how it's time that anyone who is passionate about building products from India should make that leap of faith