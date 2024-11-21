Cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath on his life, career and being fearless on the field

Through his nearly two-decade career, Mohinder Amarnath fought against the fiercest of bowlers. In his recent autobiography Fearless, written along with his younger brother Rajender, a former cricketer, commentator and author, Amarnath sheds light on his formative years under the watchful eyes of his father, his time on the international stage, and why, in 1988, he refused to back down from calling the selectors a 'bunch of jokers'. The authors are in conversation with Forbes India's Kathakali Chanda