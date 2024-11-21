Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath on his life, career and being fearless on the field

Cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath on his life, career and being fearless on the field

By Divya J Shekhar , Kathakali Chanda
280 Listen ins
 

Through his nearly two-decade career, Mohinder Amarnath fought against the fiercest of bowlers. In his recent autobiography Fearless, written along with his younger brother Rajender, a former cricketer, commentator and author, Amarnath sheds light on his formative years under the watchful eyes of his father, his time on the international stage, and why, in 1988, he refused to back down from calling the selectors a 'bunch of jokers'. The authors are in conversation with Forbes India's Kathakali Chanda

