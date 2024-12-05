Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Vivek Gambhir and Sunder Ramachandran on building careers in the complex world of work

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
117 Listen ins
 

How does AI change our approach to work? Are Gen Zs impatient? What does it mean to build our own 'personal board of directors'? Vivek Gambhir and Sunder Ramachandran answer all these questions and more in today's episode. In conversation with Divya Shekhar, they discuss their book HeadStart, which contains their collective wisdom from spending decades in various business leadership roles. They also reflect on career strategies they wished they knew when they were starting out, and how their advice is differentiated among a deluge of career tips on social media

