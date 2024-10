In today's episode, Yugal Joshi, a partner at Everest Group, a research and advisory company, talks about how the world of tech services is changing rapidly. The expectation is that what was manual and time-consuming yesterday should be codified and efficient today. Value is to be had at incrementally higher levels of abstraction and outcomes will matter much more than the tech under the hood. The broader message is that the days of sheer human driven tech services are fast numbered