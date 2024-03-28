Desperate Thirst: Climate change and recurrent water crisis plaguing West Bengal's Purulia district in India

Purulia district, located in the westernmost part of West Bengal, India, experiences recurrent and prolonged droughts. For the last two decades, the scenario has worsened by rising temperatures and erratic precipitation, driven by drastic changes in climate events. Due to this vulnerability, the region ranks highest in susceptibility to drought in the state, severely impacting agriculture, health, and livelihoods. Agricultural production has plunged by 65 percent, leading to malnutrition, land degradation, economic loss, and widespread mass migration. Groundwater depletion and low agricultural yields aggravate the situation. The acute water scarcity hampers the region's human development approach, exacerbating poverty and backwardness. The United Nations report (UN-WATER, 2006) emphasises the link between water development and poverty reduction, particularly in rural economies. The rising heat waves, a consequence of climate change, further compound these challenges. As per a recent Cambridge University study, Bengal ranks second in India's heat index vulnerability, indicating "extreme danger" due to heat waves intensified by climate change and posing a significant threat to its sustainable development goals.