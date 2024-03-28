Why active investing is good for the economy

In 2008, Warren Buffett famously challenged money managers at a hedge fund to prove that over a long period of time they would be able to beat the returns, after fees, of a passive fund that just mirrors the overall market. Buffett won the bet.
But Professor Simon Gervais of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, says there may be more to that result.
