Liquidity risks or valuations: What's boiling in mid and smallcap stocks?

For investors in smaller stocks in equity markets, it is usually ‘make hay while the sun shines’. The confetti rain lasts until a crisis blows up the party. A fast-paced bull run in mid and smallcaps attracts more investors, thus gulping more liquidity and heating up valuations to a point that it creates a bubble. But if it is a bubble, it will burst, which gradually sparks off a massive selling spree in these stocks.
This is exactly what is brewing in mid and smallcaps in the last few months, ringing in similarities of what panned out in 2018. However, this time markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), intervened before the euphoria turned into a catastrophe. The possibility of a deeper cut in mid and smallcap stocks appear to have been avoided, at least for now, with Sebi’s nudge and mutual fund schemes stress testing their exposure in mid and smallcaps.