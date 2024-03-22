First symphony: IDFC FIRST Bank's unique approach to empowering startups

Every startup that made it remembers their first big anchor customer. The customer that they didn't expect to land, but did. The customer whose size and reputation gave other customers the confidence to say yes. The customer that had the clout to bring them other customers. The customer they gave pride of place to, on all their sales collateral, marketing collateral, and website. The customer who helped them keep the lights on through their early and growth stages.Especially when you're a B2B, digital first startup who can cater to businesses big and small, you begin playing in the big leagues only after you land that first big anchor customer. Not all startups do, though. Despite potentially viable business models and sound tech, over 90% of all startups fail in the first five years. Having a good anchor customer in the early stages doesn't just give a fledgling startup heft, but also brings several tangible benefits. What makes a good anchor customer, particularly for a digital native or tech forward B2B startup? For starters, your anchor customer needs to be a prominent player or have significant influence in the industry relevant to your business, giving you credibility and attracting other potential customers. It goes without saying that they should be open to adopting new digital solutions and have substantial scale and potential for growth, creating a long term, mutually beneficial partnership as you grow. You also need them to demonstrate innovation orientation and a willingness to experiment with cutting-edge solutions. Moreover, a willingness to collaborate closely with you to solve specific business challenges is important, giving your product the edge that comes from learning from and working in the real world. An anchor customer whose business involves sensitive information also helps your startup hone its edge on data security and regulatory compliance, giving other potential customers greater confidence in your abilities. The ideal anchor customer also has the financial stability to commit to a significant partnership with you, and shares your long term vision. Where can you find them? That's often the tricky part. Customers of this size and reputation are often leery of partnering with startups, even those offering clutter breaking tech. It's the classic chicken and egg situation: you're considered 'untested' and 'risky' till you land your first anchor customer, and you struggle to land one because you are considered untested and risky. However, there is one potential anchor customer who already knows you, understands your business, and has a ringside view into your finances: your bank. It also checks all the boxes of being an ideal anchor customer: