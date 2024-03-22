First symphony: IDFC FIRST Bank's unique approach to empowering startups

Every startup that made it remembers their first big anchor customer. The customer that they didn't expect to land, but did. The customer whose size and reputation gave other customers the confidence to say yes. The customer that had the clout to bring them other customers. The customer they gave pride of place to, on all their sales collateral, marketing collateral, and website. The customer who helped them keep the lights on through their early and growth stages.

Banks are prominent players and have significant influence.

They are often early adopters of digital solutions and have both the innovation orientation and the willingness to collaborate on solutions.

They have enormous scale and potential for growth, and they're intensely focused on data security and regulatory compliance by design.