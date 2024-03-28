Term life insurance: Affordable protection for your loved ones

Thus, a decreasing term insurance plan provides life coverage that decreases year after year for a fixed term. These plans are great options to cover particular liabilities, such as a house or personal loan, whose outstanding balance reduces over time. The premium for this type of plan is also fixed and remains constant during the policy term.

One more rider is there — Accidental Total Permanent Disability Rider, which provides you with a lump sum of money if you become totally and permanently disabled as a consequence of an accident.