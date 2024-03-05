New listings face the threat of $21.1 bln drain-out with IPO lock-ins set to expire





Even as new listings bring more money into equities, thus expanding overall market capitalisation, these stocks stand to face the heat once the lock-in periods of various categories of shareholders start opening up. Therefore, whenever there are periods of aggressive fund-raising by initial public offerings (IPOs), they are typically followed by a phase of turbulence atleast for these stocks, as a few categories of shareholders gradually start selling off their shares once the mandatory lock-in periods expire.



In March and June, 66 companies will see the expiry of lock-in periods for existing shareholders in various categories from their IPOs. Subsequently, if these shareholders start selling off their stakes, it may lead to a withdrawal of a total of $21.1 billion, shows an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The analysis considers stocks listed until February 20, 2024.





How did primary markets fare in 2023?