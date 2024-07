WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the United States Courthouse on June 26, 2024 in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. Assange appeared before the U.S. District Court on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing. Following his guilty plea to a felony charge under the Espionage Act, Assange was sentenced to time served. Subsequently he was released after years of incarceration and intense lobbying for his release from across the political spectrum. He has now returned to his homeland Australia.