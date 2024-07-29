The cost of conviction: Consumer response to CEO activism

As CEOs increasingly wade into controversial social and political issues unrelated to their core businesses, there is need to understand why consumers react to CEO activism
A CEO goes on record supporting gun rights, and consumers react. Some stock up on the company’s products, others boycott.
What fuels such “lifestyle politics”? Are consumers motivated by deep personal belief, or are they publicly signaling their values to an audience of like-minded peers?
[This article has been reproduced with permission from University Of Virginia's Darden School Of Business. This piece originally appeared on Darden Ideas to Action.]