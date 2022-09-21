The return of corporate nationality





In the latest round of the global tech battle, the U.S. government ordered Nvidia – an American semiconductor chip manufacturer – to stop exporting cutting edge chips used in artificial intelligence to China. Shares of Nvidia fell by about 9 percent, wiping out about US$40 billion in market value. The company expects to lose $400 million in sales in a single quarter.



As economic and geopolitical competition heats up, managers should expect more restrictions on where, when, and how their firms can compete. This is a far cry from not too long ago, when politics was opening markets, not closing them. Back then, the concerns were about stateless companies, metanationals, or denationalized firms that were not bound by geography. A firm that was headquartered in one country, had its top management team in another, financial assets in a third, and employees and operations in several others. Allegiance to or even affiliation with a political state was considered unnecessary, a disadvantage, or irrelevant. Some of the largest firms were seen as more powerful than many nation states.





Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.