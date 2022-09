KKR, a global investment firm, and Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, yesterday announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR and the Hero Group will invest $450 million in the Company. OneWeb, the Bharti Enterprises-backed UK company building a LEO satellite constellation, yesterday announced the arrival of 36 satellites at an ISRO launch facility. And Nandan Nilekani says offline UPI can touch half a billion people