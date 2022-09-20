Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Physical fitness impacts the overall health of an individual with a substantial influence on the musculoskeletal system. Exercise and daily workouts form the basis for physical fitness. Physical activity comprises several activities that stimulate various systems of the body and maintain the physical, biological, and functional well-being of an individual. Regular exercising stimulates the muscles, increases lung capacity, and improves cardiovascular health. Additionally, it helps to control various diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, cardiac malfunctioning, and many other chronic imbalances.Being inactive not only alters the physical health but also adversely affects the emotional, psychological, and social well-being of an individual. Physical fitness and daily exercising are proved to be highly beneficial for an individual in day-to-day life as it bursts stress, uplift the mood, reduce anxiety, and depression, and boost self-confidence. Fitness also provides better social life as it facilitates societal involvement and communal interaction among the people. Thus, fitness is the key to happiness as it promotes a healthy mind and emotional well-being.This video presents the necessity of being physically fit for improving the quality of life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD