Edelweiss Alternatives: Tapping the credit opportunity

While taking the early-mover advantage in private credit, Edelweiss Alternatives, a market leader, has been providing adequate returns in various product lines for investors. Due diligence, governance and a conservative approach to risk taking are its mantras
At a time when some of the Edelweiss group companies had come under scrutiny of the regulator, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, one of its fastest growing businesses—with assets under management of $6.8 billion (Rs 57,120 crore)—has outpaced growth in retail lending and mutual funds businesses in recent years.