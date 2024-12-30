Higher capital inflows for Indian tech in 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, the tech ecosystem is breathing easier. The year has brought a lot of hope for investors and entrepreneurs alike. After the spate of IPOs in 2021, new-age companies witnessed significant volatility. However, talented founders swiftly learnt from their past experiences, focussed on execution and improved their communication with public investors. This, coupled with the overall public market buoyancy, led to the return of the IPO market this year, culminating in successful listings.

Private markets were not left far behind. Unlike 2023, when investors were hesitant despite abundant dry powder, 2024 saw renewed confidence, with most of them taking a leap of faith. We expect this momentum to continue into the new year, fuelled by several key reasons.

A clearer path to profitability: The quality of businesses has seen substantial improvement over the last two years. Operations are leaner, profitability is near, and even though growth is moderate, it is still much higher than in some traditional sectors. Companies are well on their path to profitable growth and eventual IPO listings.

Realistic valuations: The valuation gap between expectations and reality has come down, with more widespread acknowledgement of the 'new normal'. The need for early investors to seek DPIs (Distributions to Paid-In) is paving the way for lower valuations in secondary deals while keeping primary valuations closer to the last round of funding.

Abundant dry powder: Growth equity, private equity, sovereign and pension funds have been sitting on significant dry powder. They hoped to get "steal" deals in 2023, but companies and sellers demonstrated resilience by not selling "cheap" and holding on. Now, investors are under pressure to deploy at "fair" valuations rather than wait for a "bargain deal". We expect that capital availability will remain high for fairly priced deals in good assets.