Showstoppers 2024-25: Forbes India's top 75 picks in cinema, OTT, music and sports

Cinema means many things to many people. For some, it is an escape from life’s harsh realities, or as French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski put it, “cinema should make you forget that you are sitting in a theatre”.

For others, cinema is the antithesis of an escape. It should hold a mirror to life’s harsh realities, even nudging the audience towards solutions. Or, as Lebanese actor and filmmaker Nadine Labaki famously said: “It’s about changing things and making people think.”

Then there’s the view that cinema is not what it claims to be—“the most beautiful fraud in the world”, French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard called it. The character Ramadhir Singh (played iconically by Tigmanshu Dhulia) in Anurag Kashyap’s spoofy two-part crime tour de force Gangs of Wasseypur was on a similar wavelength, albeit in a slightly more colourful way. Sanitised and stripped off a choice word, the dialogue can be loosely translated to: “As long as there is cinema in India, people will continue to be made fools of.”

Move away from films to another form of entertainment (for the audience) and achievement and catharsis (for the players), which is sports. It’s as real as life: Raw, volatile with ups and downs, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit on track, field and turf.

If anybody could draw a link between cinema and sport, it had to be Manchester United legend Eric Cantona. Known as much for his goal-scoring prowess as for his philosophical utterances, the footballer-turned-actor memorably articulated: “In football you have an adversary, in cinema that adversary is yourself.”

Actors, filmmakers, sportspersons… yes, it’s that time of the year for our Showstoppers list, of 75 outperformers from the world of cinema, its domesticated counterpart streaming, sports and music. They’ve competed, with the best in the world, and with themselves. It was a year in which India bagged a consecutive hockey bronze medal at the Olympics, the Paralympians returned with a record haul, Dommaraju Gukesh won the World Chess Championship and the cricketers won the T20 World Cup. So, it’s no surprise to find the list of 25 Showstoppers from sports featuring India’s Paralympian (and Olympian) medallists, chess Grandmasters, the hockey troopers and, inevitably, a handful of cricketers. On the first of the five covers in this special Showstoppers issue is perhaps the best bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah. As Kathakali Chanda writes, after meeting up with the talismanic bowler, Bumrah has been 2024’s highest wicket-taker, the most prolific Test bowler, and was the Player of the Series at the T20 World Cup. When Chanda asked him about his lethal speed, awe-inspiring average and his rich haul of five wickets in an innings, Bumrah lets on that he doesn’t know “how to react to numbers” because he’s never focussed on them. All he wanted to do from childhood is bowl (fast), and play for India. “….stumps flying, batters ducking and jumping—that fascinated me”. For more on Bumrah the bowler and the person, ‘The World of Jasprit Bumrah’ is a must read. Another man who has realised his childhood dream is actor Rajkummar Rao, who graces our second cover. Which brings us to the world of dreams, fantasy—and reality. In which universe does Rao fit? The answer, as Divya Shekhar writes in ‘The Crown Prince’, may lie in the thought-provoking films he signed up for—films that question everyday prejudices from Islamophobia to homophobia. And how does it feel to be one of the most commercially successful actors of 2024. “I am an artiste, not a commodity,” Rao tells Divya. “I have never felt satisfied as an actor, and I hope that I never do.” Best, Brian Carvalho Editor, Forbes India Email: Brian.Carvalho@nw18.com X ID: @Brianc_Ed