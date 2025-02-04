Forbes India 30 Under 30: All about intensity and passion of growing better

The Forbes India 30 under 30 class of 2025 comprises achievers from 19 categories, from enterprise technology and clean energy to agritech and design. This issue is about the roaring 20s—the time to, as the song goes, 'set the world on fire and 'burn brighter than the sun'
This is my eighth 30 under 30 list with Forbes India. Which would mean I have overseen some 240 of the youngest and brightest outperformers within the country. Many of them—who by now have breached the 30 rubicon—have gone on to justify their early recognition with bigger triumphs.
This is a 30 under 30 edition, and the average age of the Forbes India team would be in the mid-30s. But can the young turks on the list (and those from within who teamed up to compile it) do it all without a pinch of veteran stock in their teams? It’s a question pertinent to teams everywhere—startups, conglomerate top managements, sports.
The young bring in the energy, the change-the-rules-if-they-don’t-work-for-us mindset, the penchant for risk and adventure. The accomplished carry the well-earned baggage of skill and experience.
Both can go wrong and fail.
Youth is of little use with no purpose and destination, haughtily hurtling along through the journey. Experience is counterproductive if the masters of the game think they know it all, looking down with disdain on the bundles of energy that enter the system; they will never know it all and will never have done it all.
Under 30 is a great road to be on, 30 is a good milestone to hit, as can be many landmarks after 30, as long as there’s road ahead, the wheels are moving and there’s fuel in the tank.
The Forbes India 30 under 30 winner in the health care category is a co-founder who combined her passion with experience from within the family. The father-daughter duo of Abhi Gholap and Devika Gholap, founder and co-founder respectively of OptraScan, is on a mission to replace microscopes with digital pathology scanners in the fight against cancer.
Gholap senior is directing his knowhow in the global biomedical and life sciences software industry—with stints in the United States with the likes of Siemens Medical Systems and CedarTech—to build a digital health care system. Devika has been earning her spurs at the intersection of health care and investing, with roles in venture capital as well a health care investment analyst before joining up with her father at OptraScan.
OptraScan’s current focus is on cancers such as breast, prostrate, lung and cervical. But, as Devika tells Forbes India’s Manu Balachandran, “this is just the beginning and there are so many more cancers to work upon.”
Spacetech, which is represented on the 30 under 30 list by Digantara Research’s Founder & CEO Anirudh Sharma, is another example of a unique blend of enthusiasm of youth and vision of the veterans. The latter is courtesy of the brilliant minds at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Rajan Anandan, MD at Peak XV patterns, one of Digantara’s biggest backers, tells Forbes India’s Harichandan Arakali: “Without ISRO we would not have a space sector. They developed this talent base over decades…Today we have some very young spacetech founders, too.”
The Forbes India 30 under 30 class of 2025 comprises achievers from 19 categories, from enterprise technology and clean energy to agritech and design. Artificial intelligence, which holds out the promise of solving so many problems and changing millions of lives, makes its debut on the list.
This issue is about the roaring 20s—the time to, as the song goes, ‘set the world on fire and ‘burn brighter than the sun’. Then again, as Neil Young crooned decades ago for another generation: “It’s better to burn out than it is to rust.” Keep the intensity and passion going—growing up, or growing old, it’s all about growing.
