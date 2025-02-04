Forbes India 30 Under 30: All about intensity and passion of growing better

This is my eighth 30 under 30 list with Forbes India. Which would mean I have overseen some 240 of the youngest and brightest outperformers within the country. Many of them—who by now have breached the 30 rubicon—have gone on to justify their early recognition with bigger triumphs.

This is a 30 under 30 edition, and the average age of the Forbes India team would be in the mid-30s. But can the young turks on the list (and those from within who teamed up to compile it) do it all without a pinch of veteran stock in their teams? It’s a question pertinent to teams everywhere—startups, conglomerate top managements, sports.

The young bring in the energy, the change-the-rules-if-they-don’t-work-for-us mindset, the penchant for risk and adventure. The accomplished carry the well-earned baggage of skill and experience.

Both can go wrong and fail.

Youth is of little use with no purpose and destination, haughtily hurtling along through the journey. Experience is counterproductive if the masters of the game think they know it all, looking down with disdain on the bundles of energy that enter the system; they will never know it all and will never have done it all.