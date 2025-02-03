India will be a critical pillar in our global expansion strategy: ExoCoBio's Byong Cho

Recently, Korean skincare brand ExoCoBio, a global pioneer in exosome-based biomedicine and regenerative aesthetics, launched a range of its products in India. Founded in 2017, the brand's products combine advanced biotechnology, regenerative capabilities, and high-efficacy formulations. At present, it has over 70+ global patents and a robust portfolio of clinical studies.

ExoCoBio’s products, incorporating exosomes derived from rose stem cells, promote anti-inflammation and regeneration in skin and scalp via its ExoSCRT technology. As part of its global expansion, ExoCoBio has identified India as a key market with potential due to its diverse consumer base and increasing demand for innovative skincare solutions.

The brand is launching the ASCEplus range of skincare and haircare solutions in India, which includes products like the Soothing Gel Mask, Exobalm, Scalp Rejuvenation Solution among many others. Of these, the ASCEplus SRLV and ASCEplus HRLV formulations are tailored for use by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic practitioners, premium skincare clinics and medispas wanting to offer these revolutionary regenerative aesthetic solutions. On the other hand, the Soothing Gel Mask and Exobalm are at home use products.

Forbes India speaks to Byong Cho, CEO and CTO of ExoCoBio about the innovative exosome-based skincare and haircare, India launch and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. Why launch in India now? What are your expectations from the market?