India will be a critical pillar in our global expansion strategy: ExoCoBio's Byong Cho

The CEO and CTO of the Korean skincare brand speaks about his innovative approach, and the recent launch of a range of innovative and high-end products in India
Recently, Korean skincare brand ExoCoBio, a global pioneer in exosome-based biomedicine and regenerative aesthetics, launched a range of its products in India. Founded in 2017, the brand's products combine advanced biotechnology, regenerative capabilities, and high-efficacy formulations. At present, it has over 70+ global patents and a robust portfolio of clinical studies.
ExoCoBio’s products, incorporating exosomes derived from rose stem cells, promote anti-inflammation and regeneration in skin and scalp via its ExoSCRT technology. As part of its global expansion, ExoCoBio has identified India as a key market with potential due to its diverse consumer base and increasing demand for innovative skincare solutions.
The brand is launching the ASCEplus range of skincare and haircare solutions in India, which includes products like the Soothing Gel Mask, Exobalm, Scalp Rejuvenation Solution among many others. Of these, the ASCEplus SRLV and ASCEplus HRLV formulations are tailored for use by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic practitioners, premium skincare clinics and medispas wanting to offer these revolutionary regenerative aesthetic solutions. On the other hand, the Soothing Gel Mask and Exobalm are at home use products.
Forbes India speaks to Byong Cho, CEO and CTO of ExoCoBio about the innovative exosome-based skincare and haircare, India launch and more. Edited excerpts:
Q. Why launch in India now? What are your expectations from the market?
India’s rapidly growing skincare market, increasing consumer awareness, and rising demand for advanced solutions make it a strategically significant market for ExoCoBio. After years of searching for the right distributorship and assessing the market dynamics, we are proud to announce its entry into India in collaboration with Leader Medical Systems, the official distributor of the ASCEplus brand.
We aim to establish ASCEplus products as a market leader, educate professionals and consumers, and build a long-term presence in a market poised for exponential growth. The company expects India to become a critical pillar in its global expansion strategy and a key contributor to its overall success.
Q. Can you explain the concept of exosome-based skincare and its advantages over traditional skincare?
Exosome-based skincare represents a revolutionary advancement over traditional methods. Exosomes are key signaling molecules between cells in a human body. By working at the cellular level and addressing root causes of skin aging and damage, it offers more comprehensive, long-lasting, and transformative results.
Combining exosomes with other ingredients effectively to create a final product that delivers results and is commercially viable. Exosomes are great and maybe the best bio-material naturally generated. They deliver messages and act as triggers to initiate a natural regenerative process in the body. With additional ingredients, we created synergistic effects for better and faster clinical benefits, enhancing the natural properties of exosomes.
Q. How does ExoCoBio plan to bridge the gap between aesthetic and medical applications in the skincare industry?
When I founded ExoCoBio, my vision was to fill an unmet need within our global ageing population. Existing treatments like botulinum toxins, dermal fillers, and energy-based devices are not always suitable for skin regeneration and reversing skin ageing. Considering this gap, my goal was to pioneer a new approach: regenerative aesthetics and regenerative medicine treatments that could potentially reverse certain aspects of ageing.
Our innovative solution, based on stem cell-derived exosomes, holds significant promise for treating intractable skin conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis, scleroderma, and skin fibrosis. These exosomes have a dual synergistic function of regeneration and anti-inflammation, making them a powerful tool in the field of dermatology.
Q. How has the brand’s international experience shaped its approach to entering the Indian market?
As a committed global leader, ExoCoBio has made the largest investment in science, technology, GMP manufacturing, and business, totalling about $80 million over the past seven years. We strived to cover and develop new technologies and innovative protocols/modalities for all skin and dermatological applications, leading to 73 registered patents worldwide. We expect more over time. As of December 2025, our products have been delivered to about 2 million patients across 50+ countries, supported by 17,000 clinics and practitioners who trust our exosome technologies.
The company has already established a presence in more than 50 countries including major markets such as USA, China, Europe, Brazil, Russia and etc. This experience enables us to penetrate Indian market replicating our partnerships with premium distributors and clinics, which worked successfully in other markets. ExoCoBio understands the rising demand in India for new category in medical aesthetics based on exosomes that aligns with trends seen globally.
Q. Will price be a pain point given how price sensitive the Indian market is?
While price sensitivity poses a challenge in the Indian market, it can be effectively addressed by emphasizing the unmatched value and proven efficacy of ASCEplus. ExoCoBio’s global success story, with operations successfully established in more than 50 countries worldwide, reinforces its ability to deliver innovative and effective skincare solutions. Through targeted education, trusted partnerships with professionals, and a focus on delivering premium value, we are confident in its ability to expand its footprint in India and further strengthen its global leadership in exosome-based skincare.
Q. What are ExoCoBio's long-term goals in India, and how do you plan to expand your footprint in the country?
ExoCoBio aims to establish itself as a premier brand in India, same to its status in other regions like the US, Europe, and South America. The company will focus on building its reputation as a the most scientifically validated exosome technology in the world.
We plan to partner with leading dermatology clinics, plastic surgeons, and medical spas across major key Indian cities to promote its ASCEplus products. Company will also work to make its exosome-based homecare products more accessible to a wider audience in India, including both professionals and consumers. The goal is to have its ASCE homecare products available at leading aesthetic clinics and hospitals across the country.