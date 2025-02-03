Budget 2025: All you need to know about announcements in key sectors

Here is a sector-wise analysis of some of Budget announcements in four key areas: Infrastructure, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Consumption.

Those earning Rs12,75,000 annually will receive a tax benefit of Rs83,200 compared with the new tax regime of July 2024. For those not eligible for this benefit, the revised tax slabs in the new regime will still increase net cash in hand by a maximum of Rs1,14,400 per annum across income categories (this cap is for annual income over Rs24,75,000 in the proposed new tax regime).

These proposals will improve prospects for consumer staples, and discretionary products and services. For instance, major FMCG players, who posted tepid on-year volume growth of 2-4 percent over the last 7 quarters vs ~9 percent on-year pre-pandemic in fiscal 2019, can expect an improvement going forward.

To also ensure that salaried employees earning just over Rs12,75,000 annual taxable income till a certain threshold do not end up with a higher tax burden, a marginal relief has been provided. The maximum annual income for availing marginal relief is Rs13,45,588. Beyond this threshold, standard tax slabs are applicable.