FM's balancing act: Consumption boost and fiscal prudence

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman played to the gallery. She announced a slew of measures to boost consumption to accelerate inclusive growth. And she did this without deviating from the fiscal roadmap. The government is on track to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.8 percent in FY25 versus the earlier estimate of 4.9 percent. This is expected to further reduce to 4.4 percent for FY26.

“In the July Budget, I had committed to staying the course of fiscal consolidation to keep that fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt keeps on a declining path each year, as a percentage of GDP,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs15.82 lakh crore for FY26 against the revised estimate of Rs14 lakh crore in FY25.

As per Budget documents, the revised estimates for central government receipts for FY25 are pegged at Rs31.47 lakh crore, which includes net tax receipts of Rs25.57 lakh crore, and government expenditure is seen at Rs46.17 lakh crore, which includes capital expenditure of Rs10.18 lakh crore.

Earlier, in July, total government receipts and expenditures for FY25 were estimated at Rs32.07 lakh crore and Rs48.21 lakh crore each. "The Budget delivers on the expectations of the Triveni Sangam of reduction in fiscal deficit, support to urban consumption through tax cuts, and an increase in capex through allocations to the Centre, states and PSUs," says Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC.