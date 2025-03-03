Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. From 'Anora' to 'Flow', Oscars 2025 winners in main categories

Here are the winners in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Mar 3, 2025 05:13:55 PM IST
Updated: Mar 3, 2025 05:21:10 PM IST

US filmmaker Sean Baker accepts the award for Best Picture for US filmmaker Sean Baker accepts the award for Best Picture for "Anora" onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

"Anora" was the big winner of the night, with five Oscars: best picture, best director, bestactress, best film editing and best original screenplay.  

Best picture: "Anora"

Best director: Sean Baker, "Anora"

Best actor: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Best actress: Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best original screenplay: Sean Baker, "Anora"

Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Best international feature film: "I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

Best animated feature: "Flow"

Best documentary feature: "No Other Land"

Best film editing: Sean Baker, "Anora"

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell, "Wicked"

Best production design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sanders, "Wicked"

Best makeup and hairstyling: "The Substance"

Best original song: Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

