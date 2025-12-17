AI boom or a bubble waiting to burst?

Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) having its dotcom moment? If industry experts and stakeholders are to be believed, the latter is quite likely. And if that happens, every company will be affected, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said in a recent interview. “I think no company is going to be immune, including us,” he said.

In late October, Nvidia briefly achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first company to surpass a market capitalisation of $5 trillion. This serves as a stark reminder of the unprecedented concentration of this boom within the AI infrastructure sector. Alphabet, meanwhile, joined the $3 trillion club in September, buoyed by a favourable antitrust ruling that ruled out a breakup of the company, and surging investor confidence in its Gemini AI roadmap.

However, November’s stock sell‑offs wiped tens of billions off AI‑linked names, with AI software company Palantir Technologies suffering its worst month in two years (stock dropped approximately 16 percent in November) and Nvidia retreating after a record run (fell approximately 12.6 percent).

This has revived an old question: Is this AI exuberance rational, or are we replaying the dotcom bubble of 1999–2000?

Echoes of the Dot-Com Bubble

Alphabet CEO Pichai also agreed during the interview with BBC that, while the growth of AI investment had been an “extraordinary moment”, there was some “irrationality” in the current AI boom. He acknowledged that AI will be as transformative as the internet, but history shows that transformative technologies often come with speculative bubbles.

In the late 1990s, internet companies saw valuations skyrocket before the bubble burst in 2000, wiping out billions and leaving scars on the economy. Today, the AI sector exhibits similar signs: Inflated valuations, aggressive capital deployment, and a race to dominate a technology whose long-term economics remain uncertain.

“The dotcom boom taught us that technological revolutions are real, but timelines are often overestimated. Investor psychology today shows similar traits: Fear of missing out, inflated expectations, and a belief in uninterrupted growth,” says Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of AI&Beyond.

