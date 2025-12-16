As India’s economy expands and global attention turns eastward, its hospitality industry finds a leader in Ranjit Bindra, the visionary brain behind Bastian, Blondie, INKA, A Bar Called Life, Arth, One Street, and Binge, a man redefining how the world experiences Indian excellence. No longer limited to traditional notions of service, India’s hospitality landscape now stands at the intersection of luxury, culture, and opportunity for youth.
Bindra is part of a generation of entrepreneurs who view hospitality not merely as business, but as a catalyst for national growth. Through Bastian’s success, he has demonstrated how the creation of world-class dining experiences can also drive employment, skill development, and India’s emergence as a global tourism hub.
Across India, the hospitality sector is evolving from being service-oriented to being strength-oriented, a space where people are trained, empowered, and celebrated for their craft. Bindra’s vision reflects this new reality. He believes that the next chapter of India’s hospitality story will be written not just by brands, but by people, those who cook, serve, and create experiences that define modern India’s confidence.
“Hospitality is not just about what’s on the plate. It’s about the pride with which it’s served,” he says. That belief has shaped the culture within Bastian Hospitality, where every new restaurant represents not only culinary excellence but also a commitment to employment, equality, and empowerment.
Bindra’s approach to growth is deeply human. He speaks often about giving individuals in the industry the confidence to evolve, to see themselves not as service providers, but as professionals contributing to India’s soft power on the world stage. By investing in training and infrastructure, Bastian Hospitality is nurturing a workforce that mirrors the refinement of its restaurants, polished, global, and proud of their roots.
In an industry often marked by hierarchy, Bindra’s leadership focuses on creating environments of dignity and inclusion, where every role carries respect and purpose. As India positions itself as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, hospitality is becoming a cornerstone of its global identity. Bindra’s work captures that transition, blending international sophistication with Indian warmth. His properties are designed not just as restaurants, but as experiences that represent India’s evolution. grand in scale, global in sensibility, and Indian in soul.
Under Bindra’s leadership, Bastian Hospitality is rapidly expanding its footprint, unveiling a bold new chapter with upcoming destinations such as Bastian Empire, Bastian Riviera in Goa, Ammakai, Eminence, and the iconic Bastian Beach Club set to redefine Mumbai’s coastal experience. With upcoming launches across Delhi, Hyderabad, GIFT City, and Gujarat International Airport, the group continues to expand its presence across India’s most dynamic destinations. Looking ahead, Ranjit Bindra plans to take Bastian Hospitality international in 2026, with ventures across Dubai, London, Monaco, and Las Vegas. This global expansion marks the next step in his vision to bring Bastian’s distinctive approach to hospitality to new audiences, blending world-class experiences with the brand’s signature identity of creativity, connection, and contemporary luxury.
Each Bastian location adds to a growing network of opportunity, generating employment, developing local economies, and redefining how the world experiences India.
Ranjit Bindra stands at the forefront of this new wave where hospitality becomes more than an industry; it becomes a movement. His vision is one of progress that serves both people and purpose: an India where the person behind the service counter stands with as much pride as the guest across it. In redefining hospitality, Bindra is not only building restaurants, but he is building confidence, careers, and a new cultural legacy. As the world turns its gaze toward India’s rising influence, leaders like him remind us that true growth begins where opportunity meets intention, and where hospitality becomes a symbol of national strength.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Dec 16, 2025, 19:24Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- How-ranjit-bindra-is-transforming-indias-hospitality-industry-into-a-catalyst-for-skill-inclusion-and-global-recognition-2