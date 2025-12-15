EV market is where auto industry was 4 decades ago: Maruti Suzuki

Electric vehicles (EVs) in India occupy the same uncertain space that passenger cars did four decades ago—visible on the horizon but barely an industry—according to the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, which will start selling its first EV, the eVitara, in the country next year. It is already being exported.

When Maruti entered the market in the early 1980s, it found no supply chain, no service network, and little consumer trust. It spent years building all three. The company now believes the EV transition demands a similar, ground-up construction project.

“At that time there was no industry. We created it,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, said at a media roundtable.

He said that for EVs, consumers have concerns about range, charging infrastructure, and after-sales service. “EV penetration is low because confidence is low. The ecosystem has to come first.”

