Mahindra-plans-cautious-ev-export-push

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to take its electric cars overseas, but the country’s leading SUV maker is not in a hurry. The automaker will pursue exports only in a “calibrated” way, said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director-auto and farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, at a media roundtable in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“We have a path to exports for the electric SUV portfolio and we will do it in a calibrated manner. We will look at right-hand drive markets first and then look at others based on the response we get. It’s not something we will rush into,” he added.

The automaker is ramping up its electric portfolio domestically but currently does not export EVs.

Mahindra secured the No. 1 revenue market share in EVs in the first half of fiscal 2026, generating more than Rs 8,000 crore in sales for its electric SUVs. Over the past seven months, it has sold 30,000+ electric SUVs —roughly the equivalent of one sale every 10 minutes.

Building on this momentum, the automaker unveiled its electric 7-seater SUV, XEV 9S, on Thursday priced at an “aggressive” starting point of Rs 19.95 lakh.

