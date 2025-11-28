Advertisement

Photo of the day: Navy Week celebrations in Kolkata

INS Khanjar and INS Kora, the missile corvettes of Indian navy are pictured at the Khidderpore dock, during navy week celebrations in Kolkata on November 28, 2025

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 17:34 IST1 min
INS Khanjar and INS Kora, the missile corvettes of Indian navy are pictured at the Khidderpore dock, during navy week celebrations in Kolkata on November 28, 2025; Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP
First Published: Nov 28, 2025, 17:37

