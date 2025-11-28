Advertisement
Photo of the day: Navy Week celebrations in Kolkata
INS Khanjar and INS Kora, the missile corvettes of Indian navy are pictured at the Khidderpore dock, during navy week celebrations in Kolkata on November 28, 2025
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 17:34 IST1 min
First Published: Nov 28, 2025, 17:37
