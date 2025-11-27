India’s innovation landscape is entering a defining era, shaped by visionary companies pushing the boundaries of technology, science and enterprise. From Vidya Herbs’ breakthroughs in botanical science and Sparsha Pharma’s next-gen transdermal drug delivery to Mindspace Outsourcing’s fintech-driven accounting excellence and Cyber Heals’ AI-powered cybersecurity revolution, each organisation embodies a forward-looking spirit. Leaders like Papertex Speciality Chemicals, Manoranjan TV Network and Amantya Technologies further highlight India’s rapid ascent across speciality chemicals, new-age media ecosystems and advanced 5G engineering. This edition powered by NextCorp Media celebrates enterprises that represent the bold new face of India in 2025 - innovative, resilient, globally competitive and committed to shaping industries with intelligence, sustainability and transformative impact.
Vidya Herbs
Vidya Herbs stands at the forefront of botanical innovation, driving the evolution of plant-based actives through cutting-edge extraction technology, scientific expertise, and sustainable sourcing. Founded in 1999 in Bengaluru by Mr. K. Shyamprasad, the company has become a global benchmark in natural ingredients for nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications.
Leveraging advanced Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SCFE) technology, Vidya produces high- purity, solvent-free botanical extracts that meet the most demanding international standards.
With strategic expansion into the U.S. through its NSF-certified and organic facility in Florida, and the growth of its state-of-the-art instant coffee business, Vidya continues to integrate innovation with scale. Its commitment to regenerative agriculture, biodiversity, and community development reinforces the belief that sustainability and innovation must advance together. Guided by the vision and leadership of Mr. K. Shyamprasad, Vidya Herbs continues its journey toward global excellence, delivering high-performance botanical solutions that redefine the future of plant-based innovation.
Sparsha Pharma International
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Sparsha Pharma International has established itself as India’s leading innovator in Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems (TDDS). The company focuses on developing non-invasive, patient-centric pharmaceutical solutions that ensure precise, sustained, and comfortable drug delivery, improving treatment outcomes and improves the quality of life for patients worldwide.
Sparsha’s advanced transdermal patches address key therapeutic areas, including chronic and cancer pain management, Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, and smoking cessation, offering superior efficacy and compliance compared to conventional oral medications. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Dange Veerapaneni, Chairman and Managing Director, Sparsha strongly upholds the ‘Make in India’ initiative with state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities meeting global standards.
With a commitment to quality, innovation, and accessibility, Sparsha Pharma International continues to forge strategic global partnerships, delivering affordable, next-generation drug delivery technologies that bridge healthcare gaps and transform patient care across international markets.
ZYNO by Elite Mindz
As global enterprises undergo rapid digitization and AI-driven disruption, ZYNO by Elite Mindz is emerging as a transformative force. Positioned as the World’s First AI-Powered Enterprise Suite, ZYNO is redefining how modern organizations operate—intelligent, integrated, future-ready, and borderless. With a fast-growing international presence and recognition as the Brand to Watch in 2026, ZYNO represents a bold shift toward AI-native enterprise ecosystems.
The brand’s rise is led by Mr. Simerjeet Arora (Founder & Director) and Ms. Anupreet Kaur (Co- Founder & Director), and the mission is to replace fragmented legacy tools with a unified, AI-first platform that predicts, automates, and scales effortlessly. Their expertise in enterprise technology and digital transformation has positioned ZYNO among India’s most promising global SaaS innovators, with more than 40+ products powering end-to-end enterprise transformation.
With its expanding footprint, product innovation, visionary roadmap, and relentless pursuit of AI excellence, ZYNO is poised to become one of the most influential enterprise technology brands of the coming decade.
Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd
Mindspace Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd, founded in 2008 by visionary CAs Kshitij Jain and Manish Jindal, is a global leader in cloud accounting, fintech-enabled outsourcing, and digital financial transformation. Delivering a comprehensive suite of services—bookkeeping, VAT and tax return preparation, payroll processing, accounts production, Xero/QBO migration, management reports, sales tax return preparation, GST/BAS returns, and financial analysis & forecasting—Mindspace empowers accounting firms and businesses to operate with accuracy, agility, and confidence.
With ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 certifications, the company stands at the forefront of data security, automation-driven processes, and superior service quality. Its expert team of CAs, ACCAs, MBAs, and trained professionals works seamlessly across platforms like Xero, QuickBooks, MYOB, Zoho Books, and Netsuite.
Strengthened by a robust in-house training ecosystem, Mindspace has built a diverse and culturally aligned talent pool that drives efficiency, precision, and value-driven outsourcing. Today, Mindspace is a trusted name in global accounting outsourcing excellence.
Cyber Heals (Truzta)
Born in India and headquartered in London, Cyber Heals is transforming global security practices through AI Agents that redefine how enterprises achieve compliance and protect critical assets. Co-founded in 2021 by Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim and Mohammed Aadhil, the company operates across seven countries, serving Fortune companies, telecom leaders, unicorn startups, and government entities worldwide.
The company's flagship innovation, Truzta, registered in the U.S., has disrupted the compliance landscape by securing a spot in G2's Top 15 Security Compliance Tools in 2025. This AI-driven platform accelerates SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR certifications from months to weeks, powered by 200+ global integrations.
With Dr. Ibrahim's 25+ years of cybersecurity experience, Cyber Heals has supported 100+ clients across Oil & Gas, Telecom, Government, Airlines, Fintech, HealthTech, SaaS, and Retail. Mohammed Aadhil’s security research has earned recognition from government bodies in the UK, UAE, Australia, and India. The firm pioneers next-generation enterprise cybersecurity through intelligent AI Agents for proactive security operations, transforming how enterprises achieve security assurance, compliance, and digital resilience.
Papertex Speciality Chemicals Pvt ltd
Papertex Speciality Chemicals has emerged as a leading force in India’s papermaking industry, celebrated for its innovation-first approach, performance-driven chemistry and commitment to sustainable manufacturing. With more than a decade of dedicated expertise, the company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced sizing technologies, high-strength resins, barrier coatings, retention and drainage systems and water-treatment solutions each engineered to improve machine efficiency, product quality and overall mill performance.
What sets Papertex apart is its collaborative technical model, which includes on-site audits, joint studies and customized formulations designed to address specific mill challenges. This hands-on approach ensures measurable improvements in formation, fibre retention, consistency and cost-effectiveness.
Aligned with global sustainability goals, Papertex develops solutions that reduce water usage, enhance resource efficiency and minimize environmental impact. As it expands beyond India into international markets, the company continues to set industry benchmarks, establishing itself as one of India’s most innovative and impactful industrial brands.
Manoranjan TV Network
Manoranjan TV Network, owned by Sahib and Sahil Chopra, has emerged as a dynamic force in media and entertainment, operating satellite TV and FM channels across the globe. Its diverse portfolio includes popular General Entertainment Channels such as Manoranjan TV, Manoranjan Grand and Manoranjan Prime, catering to a wide and engaged audience. A key arm of the network, Creative Channel & Advertising Pvt. Ltd. spans digital media, OTT platforms, e-commerce and music and movie production by investing in regional content across Bangla, Assamese, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada the company strengthens its multi-lingual entertainment presence while reaching audiences on YouTube, CTV and FAST platforms. The group is now strategically venturing into FMCG, Real Estate, Hospitality, NBFC, IT and Artificial Intelligence, marking its evolution into a holistic, future-ready conglomerate with innovation, quality content and diversified growth at its core, continues to redefine the boundaries of Indian media and entertainment.
Amantya Technologies Pvt Ltd
Amantya Technologies was founded in 2018 on a bold conviction that India can build world-class, AI-driven technologies for the most advanced networks in the world. From a small team of innovators, Amantya has grown into a global engineering powerhouse delivering breakthrough solutions across wireless (4G/5G), AI/ML, Edge, Cloud, Embedded, hardware, and digital domains.
With high-performance engineering hubs in Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Nagpur, and international offices in the USA, UK and Canada, Amantya partners with Tier-1 service providers, OEMs, ISVs, and system integrators to accelerate next-generation connectivity.
The company’s fully indigenous, modular, and intelligent 5G portfolio includes a carrier-grade 5G SA Core, advanced Private 5G and 5G Lab solutions, and a powerful AI-powered Test Automation Suite for 4G/5G RAN, Core, Wi-Fi, and NTN testing.
