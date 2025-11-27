How MSMEs can come up with localised solutions towards sustainability

Sustainability is a complex term. In a business setting, we must differentiate between the term ‘sustainable business’ and ‘business sustainability’.

‘Sustainable businesses’ are those that have a core mission towards developing sustainable solutions. These would include companies in clean-tech, sustainable fashion, sustainable materials sectors, etc. ‘Business sustainability’ refers to how sustainable an already running business exists. An example here, will be mapping of the carbon emissions and ESG risks of a standard textiles manufacturer.

For a micro-to-medium-sized enterprise, this differentiation is significant to understand and distil. The spectrum of businesses that qualify as MSMEs is very large. Sectoral and operational variations amongst MSMEs fundamentally change the context in which sustainability applies to each of them. Hence, how sustainability matters to an MSME is fundamentally a microeconomic (unit level) question. We must assess each MSME’s sustainability journey on a case-to-case basis. It must be noted however, that micro-level impacts must be aggregated at the macro-economic scale to successfully map the effect of sustainability transitions on the society.

Why sustainability matters to MSMEs?

Why sustainability matters to MSMEs is a multi-dimensional question. Few of the carbon-intensive sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, textiles and apparel, construction etc. are increasingly facing policy regulation forcing them to change their business models. Sustainability is also a business opportunity for MSMEs. ‘Green products’ often command higher premiums and profit margins. Sustainability transitions also come with their own incentives in the form of interest rate subventions, thereby unlocking larger capital pools. Finally, consumer activism has triggered a wave of product innovation, opening new business opportunities for businesses.

Read More