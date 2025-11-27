Trump tariffs, China dominance pushing India, Canada closer: Canadian minister

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and China’s dominance over critical minerals are pushing countries, including India and Canada, into a “new and necessary alignment”, says Victor Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. Canadian politician Fedeli, who is visiting India this week as part of Ontario’s latest trade outreach, puts it bluntly: “President Trump’s tariffs came out of nowhere. We now wake up every morning looking at our iPhone with one eye open, with nervousness and anxiety about what new hell he has brought us this morning.”

At the same time, he says, China has “weaponised critical minerals”, affecting supply chains across India, Southeast Asia and Europe. These global disruptions, he adds, have accelerated collaboration between countries seeking stable supply chains. “The two of them, Trump and China, have forced all of us into each other’s arms,” he says.

Rare earth minerals push

The backdrop to Fedeli’s comments is a widening global minerals crunch. China’s rare earth regulations, introduced in April and expanded in October, require exporters to secure individual licences for each shipment. These rules caused shortages as early as May, forcing parts of the global auto industry to cut production.

Several European leaders are expected to visit Beijing to discuss access to these materials. China and the US are also negotiating a “general licence” system following the recent Xi-Trump trade truce. In India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in October that some Indian firms had received licences from China.

