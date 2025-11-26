Beyond A/B testing: Using AI to uncover what really works

As companies adopt artificial intelligence tools, increasing both the volume and the personalization of their offers, a central challenge remains:

“How do you sort out which AI tool or AI agent is the best one?” asked Professor Alexandre Belloni, the Westgate Distinguished Professor of Decision Sciences at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

“How do you understand the value added of a new customer experience, or the return on investment of a new ad?”

According to Belloni, the answer lies in testing and measurement. He shared his insights in a recent talk on Fuqua’s LinkedIn page.

