AI may not always be a force for general good: Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu

Daron Acemoglu, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, has disputed the automatic link between artificial intelligence’s (AI) disruptive power and positive outcomes, arguing that its transformative nature does not inherently guarantee productivity gains or serve as a force for general good.

“It could be transformative while its productivity gains disappoint,” he said recently, while speaking at a webinar hosted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) on the role of AI in sustainable and inclusive job creation, and future policy challenges.

The Turkey-born Armenian-American argues that as the current trajectory of AI development is heavily focussed on automation, largely driven by the ease of creating lucrative business models for big tech companies, the world faces some critical, and in some sense intersecting, choices.

The first is to determine whether AI should be developed as a ‘substitute’ or a ‘complement’ to human talent; second is whether to pursue artificial general intelligence (AGI) or AI as a tool; and finally resolving the conflict between data centralisation and individual data ownership. He adds that unless we acknowledge the ‘nature and implications’ of these choices, the world is unlikely to mitigate the negative consequences of AI or fully realise its promised benefits.

