In the heart of India's capital, the name Hazoorilal Legacy has signified more than jewellery for seven decades now. It is a narrative crafted in gold and gems, woven by three generations of the Narang family. Since its founding in 1952 by the visionary Shri Hazoorilal Narang, the brand has evolved from a prominent fixture in Delhi’s trading lanes to a globally recognised emblem of haute joaillerie. Hazoorilal Legacy distinguishes itself through a dual role as both archivist and innovator. Operating as a family custodianship, it imbues each creation with a sense of history, impeccable service, and authentic Indian hospitality. This synthesis of rich heritage and a progressive vision has naturally propelled the brand onto the world stage, transforming its recent milestones into inevitable chapters of a destined journey.

An Ethos Forged in Family and Finesse

Hazoorilal Legacy is founded on three unwavering values - Quality, Trust, and Fine Craftsmanship, lived by every generation of the Narang family. Committed to honouring its founder’s legacy, the brand blends heritage with innovation, earning recognition such as Legends of Gems & Jewellery World by GJEPC. Its vision is clear: to create timeless designs that elevate every occasion with lasting elegance, upholding a seven-decade reputation for integrity and artistry.

A Strategic Milestone: The First Year in Dubai

A pivotal chapter in the brand’s international expansion story has been its completion of one year in the Dubai market, a milestone marked by significant growth and resonance. Participating in prestigious events like the VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show and the 52nd Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show provided a powerful platform to introduce the Hazoorilal Legacy ethos to a discerning global clientele. This strategic footprint in the Middle East is not merely a business expansion; it is a cultural bridge. The brand’s vintage yet contemporary designs, rich with Indian craftsmanship, found a receptive audience in Dubai. This successful first year stands as validation of the brand’s universal appeal and its effective strategy of taking its heritage to new, cosmopolitan frontiers, setting a robust foundation for future growth across the region.

Mr. Armaan Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy and the driving force and visionary behind the Dubai showroom, added, “Hazoorilal Legacy is a brand built on the rich tradition of artists, jewellers and gemologists and is united by passion, education, industry, and ethics. The brand stands at the crossroads where the science of gemology meets the artistry of jewellery making. Dubai, with its reputation as a global luxury hub, offers the perfect environment for Hazoorilal Legacy to debut in the Middle Eastern market. This city is the ideal backdrop for its first international flagship store.”

The Legacy Collection: A Definitive Bespoke Assemblage

The Legacy Collection 2025–26 stands as Hazoorilal Legacy’s definitive annual statement, a tribute to its enduring heritage that is both timeless and unmistakably modern. This curation is a celebration of elegance with an edge, uniting gold, polki, and a vibrant spectrum of handpicked natural gemstones, from deep emeralds to soft morganites, with the sparkle of fine diamonds.

