India’s GDP rises to a six-quarter high of 8.2%

The Indian economy expanded at a rate of 8.2 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year despite market anticipation of some slowdown, according to government data released on Friday. This growth figure, which is a six-quarter high, significantly exceeds the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimate of 7 percent for Q2 FY26. This marks the third consecutive month in which growth has exceeded 7 percent, following rates of 7.4 percent in Q4 FY25 and 7.8 percent in Q1 FY26.

Some experts believe the strong growth rate of 8 percent achieved in H1FY26 could be dampened by an adverse base, the looming threat of US tariffs, and the reduced availability for government capital expenditure relative to budget estimates.

“Nominal GDP growth continues to be low at just 0.5 percent higher than real GDP growth. But with inflation picking up in Q4 there will be a move to normalisation,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He adds that this will also mean that the fiscal deficit ratio of 4.4 percent will become more challenging to meet as the budget was drawn on growth of 10.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the gross value added (GVA) also rose to an eight-quarter high of 8.1 percent compared to a 7.6 percent growth seen in the April-June quarter. The manufacturing and financial services sectors were key contributors to the rise in GVA.

The services sector grew by 9.2 percent in Q2FY26, a slight dip compared to 9.3 percent in the previous quarter which was its highest growth rate in two years. The sector previously grew at a high of 12.5 percent in the first quarter of FY24.

