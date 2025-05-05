Mahindra's highly profitable car business

In the year gone by, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sold more SUVs, made a splash in the EV (electric vehicles) space and unveiled growth plans across a host of businesses—from renewable energy to real estate and financial services to logistics and hospitality. All this has kept its profit meter ticking at higher margins.

The results come in the backdrop of Mahindra becoming the second largest automaker in India owing to its dominance of the SUV space. Not one to take its lead lightly, it plans to unveil a new vehicle platform on August 15.

The fiscal year ended March 2025 saw M&M deliver a top line of Rs159,211 crore, up 14 percent from the previous year. In the same period, profits stood at Rs14,073 crore, also up 14 percent. For its core automotive business, the revenue market share went up to 25.3 percent, a growth of 210 bps. Every rupee put in by shareholders in the business delivered 18 paisa of return or two-and-a-half times what a 10-year risk-free government bond would give an investor. Mahindra hopes to do better in the years to come.

The key to maintaining and growing its 18 percent return on equity would be to maintain its stranglehold on the SUV market. “We want our growth to be driven by the quality of our products,” says Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive of the auto business at Mahindra & Mahindra. He’s working on growing revenue market share, increasing capacity and putting out a pipeline of products by 2030. By then, the company would have launched seven ICE SUVs and five electric SUVs.

Two months after launching two eSUV products, the numbers have been encouraging. The company has delivered 6,800 products and has a four-to-five-month waiting period. Here Jejurikar and his team are clear that they want to scale cautiously and chase revenue market share, and not volumes.