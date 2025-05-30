GDP Preview: Rural demand and services expected to power GDP growth higher

Economic growth in India is likely to show signs of a pick-up on account of higher government spending and demand from rural consumers.

Data for both the fourth quarter and FY25 slated to be released on May 30 points to an expansion of 6.8 percent in Q4 higher than the 6.2 percent achieved in Q3. This would result in an annual growth of 6.3 percent, lower than the advance estimates of 6.5 percent.

Economists expect rural demand to be better. “We’ve seen two successive cropping patterns with good output,’ says Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank. So while urban consumption continues to report sluggish demand rural consumers are likely to pick up the slack. There is some evidence to support this. In March Mahindra and Mahindra saw tractor sales rise to 34,934 units, up 34 percent over the same period last year.

Another key driver is expected to be government spending, which had slowed down in Q1 and Q2 on account of the election cycle and the formation of the new government. A pick-up in Q4 is also expected to result in a higher GDP print. Going forward, the FY26 GDP spend target has been raised to Rs11.21 lakh crore, marginally above the Rs11.11 lakh crore for FY25.

Lastly, there is services activity which also held up in Q4. Spending was buoyed by the Maha Kumbh in February that saw demand for travel and hospitality rise across the country. Demand for air travel continues to be strong. Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airlines, posted a Q4 profit of Rs3,067 crore, up 61 percent from Rs1,894 crore. The growth was aided both by rising passenger numbers as well as lower oil prices.

Also read: RBI annual report: Indian economy in the fast lane But the Q4 headline GDP number estimated at 6.5 to 6.8 percent by various brokerages masks the fact that economic activity will continue to be muted on account of the gap between the GDP and GVA (gross value added) number. In April 2025 the Index of Industrial Production dropped to 2.7 percent compared to 3 percent in March 2025 and 5.2 percent in April 2024. While the GDP number includes indirect taxes and subsidy payouts the GVA number excludes these components and provides a truer picture of growth. GVA is expected at 6.2-6.3 percent. “The tepid pace of expansion in industrial volume growth as well as the deterioration in the performance of several service sector indicators is expected to have weighed on GVA growth in these segments,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in a release. The Q4 GDP numbers would also be devoid of the uncertainty in global trade caused by the imposition of tariffs by the US on April 2. There could have been some instances of exports shipping in advance of the April tariff imposition resulting in export numbers rising in Q4. “The impact of tariffs has so far been tangential, but the trade outlook remains choppy,” wrote Aurodeep Nandi and Sonal Verma of Nomura. Where tariffs settle remains key for growth in FY26.