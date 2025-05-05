Top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalisation: Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

The crypto market is not a buzzword anymore; it’s rapidly growing and becoming part of everyday finance. Globally, the crypto market has crossed $2.9 trillion in valuation, and India remains one of the key players in the landscape. According to the latest data by Chainalysis, Central & Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) dominate the crypto adoption index, with India ranking first in the region.

People have shown a growing interest in digital assets—a significant shift from mere curiosity to genuine engagement. While there are still many challenges surrounding regulatory frameworks, interest in crypto isn’t slowing down. With thousands of cryptocurrencies and high competition, the big question arises: Which is the best crypto to invest in?

In this article, we’ve listed the top 10 cryptocurrencies from CoinMarketCap based on their market capitalisation. The ranking tells us which digital assets are the most valuable and how stable these coins are, compared to established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on their market capitalisation, as sourced on May 5, 2025.

Let’s discuss these digital currencies briefly.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency, dominating the market with a valuation of over $1.8 trillion. With a total supply of only 21 million coins, BTC is considered digital gold, currently trading at around $93,800. Its growth has been steady, driven by institutional backing, ETF approvals, and innovation. Investors have often seen BTC as a long-term investment option rather than a high-risk trade. Bitcoin blockchain innovation, particularly around Layer-2 solutions like the Lightning Network, enhances its utility and transaction efficiency.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Currently, Ethereum holds the second spot among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $218 billion. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has no fixed maximum supply. The Ethereum network is the foundation for most DeFi, NFT, and smart contract platforms. The shift to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism has improved energy efficiency and network scalability.

3. Tether (USDT)

The next most popular cryptocurrency is the Tether. With a market cap of $145+ billion, Tether ranks third with a bullish market sentiment. Tether maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar, plays a major role in crypto market liquidity, and bridges traditional finance and digital assets. Since USDT doesn’t have its own blockchain, it operates as a second-layer token on top of other major chains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, and Tron.

4. Ripple (XRP)

Launched in 2012, XRP has a maximum supply of 100 billion, with a current market valuation of over $133 billion. It focuses on fast, low-cost cross-border payments for financial institutions, with a focus on carbon-neutral and energy-efficient solutions. Although Ripple is facing some legal challenges, it has immense potential in the global crypto market, with real-world utility in payment infrastructure.

5. Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB, Binance’s native token, is one of the top 10 cryptos, with a market cap of almost $86 billion and a current price of around $600. BNB is integral to Binance’s ecosystem and is used for trading fee discounts, token sales, staking and yield farming, and more. BNB's utility across DeFi, NFTs, and decentralised applications (dApps) makes it more than just an exchange token; it's a key part of one of crypto’s largest networks.

6. Solana (SOL)

Solana is the next most popular cryptocurrency. It is a high-speed blockchain that supports DeFi and dApps. It relies on proof-of-history and proof-of-stake consensus, enabling fast, low-cost transactions. It has an unlimited supply and close to 599 million coins in circulation. Despite some network outages in the past, Solana remains a strong, well-known player in the crypto market, on par with leading networks like Ethereum.

7. USD Coin (USDC)

USDC is a fully backed U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin launched in 2018 by the Centre consortium, including Circle and Coinbase. Each USDC is backed 1:1 with reserves in cash or U.S. Treasuries. It's favoured for its transparency, regulatory compliance, and third-party audits. USDC is a key player in the crypto market, especially in DeFi and digital payments, offering a trusted, low-volatility alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies.

8. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Launched in 2013, Dogecoin is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Inspired by a meme, it uses Scrypt-based mining with no supply cap and a one-minute block time. Initially popular for tipping online content, it gained massive attention with support from Elon Musk. Though it started as a joke, DOGE has evolved into a widely recognised digital currency.

9. Cardano (ADA)

Founded in 2017, Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that validates smart contracts and dApps. Its focus is on academic research and sustainability. The network is known for its energy-efficient consensus and was launched via the Alonzo hard fork. It supports real-world use cases, such as supply chain tracking, securing academic credentials, and allowing ADA holders to vote on network updates.

10. Tron (TRX)

Tron is a decentralised blockchain platform launched in 2017 to support digital content creators. It helps you build dApps, run smart contracts, transact with minimal fees, and provide full ownership rights for your digital content. Tron enables you to earn money directly from your work by eliminating intermediaries. With a market cap of $23+ billion, TRX wraps up the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What were BTC’s all-time high and low prices?

Bitcoin’s all-time high was ~$109,114 in January 2025, while its all-time low was $0.048 in July 2010, 15 years ago.

2. Who owns the most Bitcoin?

The largest Bitcoin holder is Satoshi Nakamoto, who is believed to hold over one million BTC across various addresses.

3. Are all top cryptocurrencies mined like Bitcoin?

No, not all top 10 cryptocurrencies on the list are mined like Bitcoin. While Bitcoin uses Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining, others like Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana use Proof-of-Stake (PoS) or other consensus mechanisms where coins are staked, not mined.