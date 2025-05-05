Indian cinema has a special place in the hearts of millions, with its influence reaching far across the country’s borders. From grand storytelling and rich emotions to spectacular visuals and music, the film industry continues to grow bigger each year. The audience for Indian movies spans across continents, making box office numbers soar to impressive heights. In Q1 2025 alone, the total net collection of Indian films was over ₹2,860 crore from 561 movies, across multiple languages.

In this post, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of all time - films that have not only ruled the theatres but also captured the viewers’ attention everywhere. Whether you're a movie buff or simply curious about which titles broke records, this collection offers an insight into Indian cinema at its finest.

Some of the top 10 movies of all time, based on their worldwide gross collection, are:

Let’s discuss each of these superhit Indian films and how they’ve shaped Indian cinema today.

Dangal

Year of release: December 2016

Language: Hindi

Based on the inspiring real story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Dangal was a heartfelt experience for audiences worldwide. This Bollywood film became the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, showcasing the power of storytelling to transform the box office. It firmly holds first place among the top 10 films of all time in Indian cinema history.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Year of release: April 2017

Language: Telugu

A landmark movie in Indian cinema, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion addressed the cliffhanger and unanswered questions in the first movie. With stunning actions, gripping storytelling, and a budget of ₹250 crore, it became one of the top 10 movies ever. Featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati, it dominated the box office and set new milestones for Bollywood films too.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Year of release: December 2024

Language: Telugu

Originally made in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 was one of the most anticipated Indian films last year. With Allu Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj, the sequel was packed with bigger action, intense drama, and an even stronger box office run. Soon after its release, Pushpa 2 became a blockbuster hit, ranking third in the list of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever made, with a worldwide gross collection of over ₹ 1,742 crore.

RRR

Year of release: March 2022

Language: Telugu

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR thrilled audiences worldwide with its epic historical action drama. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NT Rama Rao, this blockbuster was recognised worldwide and is among the top 10 movies of all time. The movie earned over ₹1,230 crore worldwide and remains one of the best Indian films.

KGF: Chapter 2

Year of release: April 2022

Language: Kannada

KGF: Chapter 2 pushed Kannada cinema to the centre stage, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in history. Yash’s powerful performance, gritty action sequences, and a gripping storyline helped the movie beat box-office records across India. With a worldwide gross collection of ₹1,215 crore, KGF: Chapter 2’s success marked a major milestone in the history of Indian films.

Jawan

Year of release: September 2023

Language: Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan made waves across the Indian film industry with its mass appeal, action, and thrilling storyline. As one of the highest-grossing Indian movies, with ₹1,160 worldwide collection, it redefined commercial Bollywood films for a new generation. With a massive fan following and global box office collections, Jawan has easily earned its spot among the top 10 movies of all time.

Pathaan

Year of release: January 2023

Language: Hindi

Another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, in a fierce, action-packed avatar, Pathaan brought audiences back to theatres in huge numbers. Alongside Deepika Padukone, SRK dominated the box office and captured all fans’ attention. It remains a highlight among Bollywood films that pushed new boundaries and joined the list of the highest-grossing Indian movies.

Kalki 2898 AD

Year of release: June 2024

Language: Telugu

Kalki 2898 AD explored the creative limits of Indian cinema, blending mythology with a futuristic vision. This big-budget (₹600 crore) movie captured attention right from its announcement and has earned a strong spot among the highest-grossing Indian films. Kalki, starring prominent actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, reflects the film industry's growing appetite for storytelling and cinematography.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Year of release: July 2015

Language: Hindi

With heartwarming emotions and a soulful soundtrack, Bajrangi Bhaijaan became one of Bollywood's most loved movies. Salman Khan’s portrayal of a kind-hearted man bridging the India-Pakistan border to save a lost girl resonated deeply with viewers. The music added another layer of magic, helping it become one of the top 10 movies of all time.

Animal

Year of release: December 2023

Language: Hindi

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal sparked numerous conversations within the Indian film industry with its intense storyline, thrilling action, and complex emotions. Though some critics raised concerns about the portrayal of toxic masculinity in modern entertainment, the movie was a huge hit. With a worldwide gross collection of ₹915 crore, Animal wraps up the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, reflecting society’s complex relationship with such narratives.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which Indian movie was the first to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office?

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first Indian movie to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, setting a new record for Indian cinema and raising the standard for future blockbusters.

2. What is the highest-grossing Indian movie in the overseas market?

Dangal became the highest-grossing Indian movie in the overseas market, where its story deeply resonated with the audience, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

3. Which Indian movies have won an Oscar recently?

In 2023, RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won Best Original Song, and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars. Recently, Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry at the 2025 Oscars, generating significant excitement, though it did not win the nomination.