The Top 10 cheapest currencies in the world in 2023

Currency 1 INR Value 1 USD Value Iranian Rial 515.27 IRR 42300.00 IRR

Vietnamese Dong 286.58 VND 23527.50 VND

Sierra Leonean Leone 240.57 SLL 19750.00 SLL Lao/Laotian Kip 231.71 LAK 19022.65 LAK

Indonesian Rupiah 182.83 IDR 15011.75 IDR

Uzbekistani Som 139.93 UZS 11489.09 UZS

Guinean Franc 104.72 GNF 8597.79 GNF

Paraguayan Guarani 88.15 PYG 7237.23 PYG

Ugandan Shilling 45.13 USH 3705.53 USH

Iraqi Dinar 15.94 IQD 1308.84 IQD



Frequently Asked Questions

hile many are familiar with the strongest and most influential world currencies, the least-valued or cheapest ones often remain obscure. The names and issuing countries of these currencies can be elusive knowledge for most of us.Consider renowned national currencies like the British Pound Sterling, the Swiss Franc, and the US Dollar—these hold a reputation for stability alongside the countries that back them. Yet, when attempting to compile a list of the least valuable currencies in the world, we run into trouble. The rapidly changing economic situations in these countries present a challenge.Nevertheless, it is possible to identify specific national currencies that have recently experienced significant devaluation. This article will explore the ten cheapest coins in the world at the moment, relative to the US Dollar and the Indian Rupee.Further elaborating, the top ten cheapest currencies would be ranked this way in descending order:Presently, 1 Indian Rupee equals 515.27 IRR, making the Iranian Rial the world's least valuable currency. This depreciation can be attributed to factors such as political unrest in the country, the Iran-Iraq war, and the nuclear programme.1 Indian Rupee is equal to 286.58 VND. Vietnam has historically operated under a centralised economy, and while efforts have been made to establish a market economy, there is still a long way to go. Currently, the Vietnamese Dong is experiencing a considerable devaluation.1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 240.57 SLL. Sierra Leone, an African nation, faces severe poverty. The country has a history of scandals, corruption, and wars in Western Africa, including a devastating civil war. As a result, both the currency's value and the country's economy have declined.1 Indian Rupee is equal to 231.71 LAK. Since its establishment in 1952, the value of the Lao currency has remained relatively low. On the positive side, the currency has gradually increased in value over time.1 INR is equivalent to 182.83 IDR. The Indonesian Rupiah has not shown any improvement over the past seven years. Its depreciation can be attributed to various factors, including declining foreign exchange reserves, the central bank's failure to safeguard the currency, and the country's heavy reliance on commodity exports. Furthermore, the decline in commodity prices has further contributed to the decrease in the currency's value. The presence of foreign investors holding a significant portion of Rupiah sovereign bonds also poses a risk to capital flow.1 Indian Rupee is equal to 139.93 UZS. Uzbekistan's economy is among the weakest, resulting in a weak currency. While the epidemic has impacted the nation's economy, indications suggest that internal operations will resume in the third quarter of 2022. However, the decline in industrial output has created uncertainty regarding the future of the currency.1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 104.72 GNF. The Guinean Franc serves as the official currency of Guinea. The nation suffers from widespread corruption and political unrest, which have weakened its currency. Year after year, the value of the nation's currency continues to decrease.1 Indian Rupee is equal to 88.15 PYG. The country experienced a devastating economic collapse resulting in high inflation, corruption, high unemployment, and increased poverty. Each of these factors has had a detrimental effect on the currency.1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 45.13 USH. In 1966, the Ugandan Shilling replaced the East African Shilling. Presently, the Ugandan Shilling is one of the least valuable currencies. Under Idi Amin's rule, Uganda suffered a significant setback due to measures such as immigration laws that negatively impacted the nation's economy. The effects of the president's economic deterioration continue to hinder the country's progress. However, the currency's value has increased in recent years, with devaluations at most 5 percent.1 Indian Rupee is equal to 15.94 IQD. Iraq's currency is the dinar, printed by the Iraqi Central Bank. On top of increased inflation, the country has experienced significant political unrest over the past decade, resulting in a low exchange rate for the currency.In conclusion, this list of the top 10 weakest currencies in the world reveals the many challenges these economies face. Factors such as political instability, transition to a market economy, inflation, and external shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to the depreciation of these currencies. While some national currencies have shown marginal improvements, others have struggled to recover their former value. But there is hope for positive change, as countries with rich natural resources and efforts toward political stability have the potential to make progress and improve the value of their currencies in the future.The Iranian Rial is considered the world's lowest currency due to factors such as economic sanctions limiting Iran's petroleum exports, which has resulted in political instability and depreciation of the currency.The Kuwaiti Dinar is the currency with the highest valuation in the world.The Vietnamese Dong struggles with the transition from a centralised to a market economy, and investor caution regarding capital investment in the country keeps the value of the dong low.