Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
FILA 2025
  1. Home
  2. Explainers
  3. Explainers
  4. UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility, requirements and how to apply

UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility, requirements and how to apply

Know all the details about the UAE Golden Visa. Learn about its benefits, eligibility criteria, and how it's unique from the other visa programmes

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 19, 2025 05:45:17 PM IST
Updated: Mar 19, 2025 05:48:57 PM IST

In the modern world, students and professionals are no longer bound by national boundaries. With global opportunities rising, people are moving to cities like Dubai, New York, and London for stability, growth, and a high quality of life. Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the top go-to choices for individuals looking to upgrade their careers and businesses. 

Related stories

According to Henley and Partners, the UAE is ranked among the top 30 countries for doing business and has become a powerhouse for talent and investment. Its Golden Visa programme is a key driver of this growth. In 2024, almost 6,700 millionaires were expected to relocate by the end of the year - numbers far ahead of the US. 

The UAE Golden Visa has transformed residency options for people, along with full business ownership. Unsurprisingly, the country is outpacing other nations in terms of hassle-free immigration. If you plan to build a life in Dubai, here’s what you need to understand about the UAE residency, benefits, and eligibility criteria. 

What is the UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE Golden Visa is a residency programme introduced in 2019 to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and exceptional students from other countries. Unlike regular UAE residence visas, which typically require a local sponsor or employer, the Golden Visa allows individuals to self-sponsor, providing greater flexibility and long-term stability. 

The 2025 updates to the eligibility criteria make the UAE a more attractive option for those seeking better professional and lifestyle opportunities. The Golden Visa grants applicants the right to live, work, or study in the UAE without hassle. 

Read More

Benefits of the UAE Golden Visa

As per the new UAE Golden Visa rules in 2025, it offers exclusive benefits, making it one of the most attractive residency programmes globally. Key advantages include:

  1. UAE residency for the long term: If you hold a Golden Visa, you can renew your UAE residency status every 5 or 10 years, ensuring long-term stability. 
  2. Freedom for entrepreneurs and investors: Unlike regular visas, the Golden Visa helps you own and operate businesses in the UAE without a local sponsor and allows self-sponsorship with 100 percent ownership rights. 
  3. Ease of travel: The UAE Golden Visa facilitates visa-on-arrival or visa-free access, making international travel more convenient for business and personal trips. You can even stay outside the country for a long time without losing residency status.
  4. Enhanced finances and lifestyle: As a UAE Golden Visa holder, you can enjoy tax-free income, preferential banking services, premium health insurance options, and access to top-tier educational institutions. 
  5. Family support and security: You can sponsor your family members—spouse, children of any age, and an unlimited number of domestic workers. 

Who is eligible for this Golden Visa? 

The UAE Golden Visa is available to various categories of individuals: 

Investors in public investments

A minimum investment of at least AED 2 million in a UAE-approved investment fund is needed and must not be financed through loans. Applicants must provide evidence of annual tax contributions of AED 250,000 or more. 

Real estate investors

Property owners with assets worth AED 2 million or more are eligible for UAE residency. The property can be mortgaged through a UAE-approved bank. Eligible investors receive a 5-year renewable period.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs must own a tech-based or innovation-driven business valued at a minimum of AED 500,000. The business must be approved by a UAE-based business incubator or a relevant government authority.

Skilled and experienced professionals

Experts in fields like AI, healthcare, engineering, biotechnology, and finance are eligible for UAE residency. They must produce a valid job contract in the UAE with at least AED 30,000 as a monthly salary, along with supporting documents of their expertise in the field. 

In addition, PhD researchers and scientists can seek approval from the Emirates Scientists Council or other UAE-based R&D institutions to qualify for the Golden Visa.

Outstanding students

Students in UAE secondary schools with a minimum grade of 95 percent and graduates with a GPA of 3.8 or higher are eligible for long-term UAE residency with access to top educational institutions and professional opportunities. 

Creative talents 

The UAE cultural authorities also permit Golden Visa to talented artists, musicians, writers, and filmmakers. These applicants must provide proof of significant contributions to the creative industry, international awards, exhibitions, or published works that align with the UAE’s cultural vision.

How to apply for a UAE Golden Visa?

Follow these steps to secure your long-term UAE residency with the Golden Visa:

  1. Check your eligibility category and ensure you meet the requirements. Application fees may vary based on visa duration and eligibility criteria.
  2. Keep all the essential documents ready, such as a valid passport (with a minimum six-month validity), proof of investments, employment, or property ownership in UAE, medical insurance covering yourself and your family members, and bank statements proving your financial stability.
  3. Submit your application through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs—Dubai (GDRFAD). 
  4. You must undergo a mandatory UAE medical fitness test before the visa is approved.
  5. After approval, you will receive your UAE Golden Visa Residency Permit and Emirates ID, granting long-term residency benefits.

UAE Golden Visa vs other residency visas

Dubai’s appeal is evident—according to GDRFAD, over 151,666 Golden Visas were issued between 2019 and 2022, reflecting its rise as a global talent hub. 

Unlike regular work visas that tie you to an employer, the UAE Golden Visa gives you complete freedom to live, work, and contribute to the economy on your terms. Compared to European Golden Visas, which often require hefty real estate investments, the UAE’s approach is more flexible for professionals and students. 

While the recently announced US Gold Card Visa is mostly reserved for the super wealthy, the UAE Golden Visa opens doors for diverse talent, from tech experts to creative professionals across various industries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 

What is the time required to process UAE Golden Visa applications? 

The UAE Golden Visa application process typically takes 30 to 60 days, depending on the applicant’s category, document verification, and security clearances. Fast-track processing (within 30 days) is also available through government channels. 

Can Indian citizens apply for a Dubai Golden Visa?

Yes, Indian citizens can apply for the Dubai Golden Visa. They must meet specific eligibility criteria for income, specialised expertise, or academic performance.

What is the minimum salary requirement for the Golden Visa in the UAE? 

The minimum salary requirement for skilled professionals is AED 30,000 ($8,200) per month. Other categories, such as investors and entrepreneurs, have different financial requirements.

List of popular golden visa countries offering citizenship and residency in 2025
X