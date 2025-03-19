UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility, requirements and how to apply

Know all the details about the UAE Golden Visa. Learn about its benefits, eligibility criteria, and how it's unique from the other visa programmes
In the modern world, students and professionals are no longer bound by national boundaries. With global opportunities rising, people are moving to cities like Dubai, New York, and London for stability, growth, and a high quality of life. Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the top go-to choices for individuals looking to upgrade their careers and businesses.
According to Henley and Partners, the UAE is ranked among the top 30 countries for doing business and has become a powerhouse for talent and investment. Its Golden Visa programme is a key driver of this growth. In 2024, almost 6,700 millionaires were expected to relocate by the end of the year - numbers far ahead of the US.
The UAE Golden Visa has transformed residency options for people, along with full business ownership. Unsurprisingly, the country is outpacing other nations in terms of hassle-free immigration. If you plan to build a life in Dubai, here’s what you need to understand about the UAE residency, benefits, and eligibility criteria.
The UAE Golden Visa is a residency programme introduced in 2019 to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and exceptional students from other countries. Unlike regular UAE residence visas, which typically require a local sponsor or employer, the Golden Visa allows individuals to self-sponsor, providing greater flexibility and long-term stability.
The 2025 updates to the eligibility criteria make the UAE a more attractive option for those seeking better professional and lifestyle opportunities. The Golden Visa grants applicants the right to live, work, or study in the UAE without hassle.
As per the new UAE Golden Visa rules in 2025, it offers exclusive benefits, making it one of the most attractive residency programmes globally. Key advantages include:
The UAE Golden Visa is available to various categories of individuals:
A minimum investment of at least AED 2 million in a UAE-approved investment fund is needed and must not be financed through loans. Applicants must provide evidence of annual tax contributions of AED 250,000 or more.
Property owners with assets worth AED 2 million or more are eligible for UAE residency. The property can be mortgaged through a UAE-approved bank. Eligible investors receive a 5-year renewable period.
Entrepreneurs must own a tech-based or innovation-driven business valued at a minimum of AED 500,000. The business must be approved by a UAE-based business incubator or a relevant government authority.
Experts in fields like AI, healthcare, engineering, biotechnology, and finance are eligible for UAE residency. They must produce a valid job contract in the UAE with at least AED 30,000 as a monthly salary, along with supporting documents of their expertise in the field.
In addition, PhD researchers and scientists can seek approval from the Emirates Scientists Council or other UAE-based R&D institutions to qualify for the Golden Visa.
Students in UAE secondary schools with a minimum grade of 95 percent and graduates with a GPA of 3.8 or higher are eligible for long-term UAE residency with access to top educational institutions and professional opportunities.
The UAE cultural authorities also permit Golden Visa to talented artists, musicians, writers, and filmmakers. These applicants must provide proof of significant contributions to the creative industry, international awards, exhibitions, or published works that align with the UAE’s cultural vision.
Follow these steps to secure your long-term UAE residency with the Golden Visa:
Dubai’s appeal is evident—according to GDRFAD, over 151,666 Golden Visas were issued between 2019 and 2022, reflecting its rise as a global talent hub.
Unlike regular work visas that tie you to an employer, the UAE Golden Visa gives you complete freedom to live, work, and contribute to the economy on your terms. Compared to European Golden Visas, which often require hefty real estate investments, the UAE’s approach is more flexible for professionals and students.
While the recently announced US Gold Card Visa is mostly reserved for the super wealthy, the UAE Golden Visa opens doors for diverse talent, from tech experts to creative professionals across various industries.
What is the time required to process UAE Golden Visa applications?
The UAE Golden Visa application process typically takes 30 to 60 days, depending on the applicant’s category, document verification, and security clearances. Fast-track processing (within 30 days) is also available through government channels.
Can Indian citizens apply for a Dubai Golden Visa?
Yes, Indian citizens can apply for the Dubai Golden Visa. They must meet specific eligibility criteria for income, specialised expertise, or academic performance.
What is the minimum salary requirement for the Golden Visa in the UAE?
The minimum salary requirement for skilled professionals is AED 30,000 ($8,200) per month. Other categories, such as investors and entrepreneurs, have different financial requirements.