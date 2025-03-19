UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility, requirements and how to apply

In the modern world, students and professionals are no longer bound by national boundaries. With global opportunities rising, people are moving to cities like Dubai, New York, and London for stability, growth, and a high quality of life. Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the top go-to choices for individuals looking to upgrade their careers and businesses.

According to Henley and Partners, the UAE is ranked among the top 30 countries for doing business and has become a powerhouse for talent and investment. Its Golden Visa programme is a key driver of this growth. In 2024, almost 6,700 millionaires were expected to relocate by the end of the year - numbers far ahead of the US.

The UAE Golden Visa has transformed residency options for people, along with full business ownership. Unsurprisingly, the country is outpacing other nations in terms of hassle-free immigration. If you plan to build a life in Dubai, here’s what you need to understand about the UAE residency, benefits, and eligibility criteria.

What is the UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE Golden Visa is a residency programme introduced in 2019 to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and exceptional students from other countries. Unlike regular UAE residence visas, which typically require a local sponsor or employer, the Golden Visa allows individuals to self-sponsor, providing greater flexibility and long-term stability.

The 2025 updates to the eligibility criteria make the UAE a more attractive option for those seeking better professional and lifestyle opportunities. The Golden Visa grants applicants the right to live, work, or study in the UAE without hassle.