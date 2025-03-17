Fastest growing industries and sectors for 2025

In good news for employment projections, an additional 6.7 million jobs are expected to be added to the U.S. economy by 2033, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Economic News Release Summary.

Overall employment is expected to increase to 174.6 million throughout that time, or 0.4% yearly, compared to 1.3% during the preceding decade. According to the BLS, a decline in population growth may be the main reason for the drop. Over the 2023–2033 decade, the civilian population is predicted to rise by 0.6% yearly, a slight slowdown from the 0.8% annual growth rate from 2013–2023.

According to the report, population growth rates have been declining for a number of decades. The anticipated yearly growth rate of 0.6% would be the slowest since BLS started releasing this data.

Here is a list of the most stable but growing industries, and which are the highest growing markets in the world.

Booming sectors and industries in the U.S.

Health care and social assistance Healthcare and social assistance is projected to have the largest growth and be the fastest growing industry sector, up 1.0% with an additional 2.2 million jobs. Employment growth in this sector is expected to be driven by both the aging population and a higher prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Healthcare and social assistance is projected to have the largest growth and be the fastest growing industry sector, up 1.0% with an additional 2.2 million jobs. Employment growth in this sector is expected to be driven by both the aging population and a higher prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. According to the BLS fastest growing occupations report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2023-33 by percentage of employment growth include: Nurse practitioners (46.3%)

Medical and health services managers (28.5%)

Physician assistants (28.5%)

Physical therapist assistants (25.4%)

Occupational therapy assistants (23.3%)

Home health and personal care aides (20.7%)

Epidemiologists (18.8%) Information The continuing demand for information technology products and services, such as computer systems design services, data processing, and software, is expected to drive the demand for workers in the information sector by 0.7%, growing by 215,000 jobs. The continuing demand for information technology products and services, such as computer systems design services, data processing, and software, is expected to drive the demand for workers in the information sector by 0.7%, growing by 215,000 jobs. According to the BLS report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2023-33 include: Data scientists (36.0%)

Information security analysts (32.7%)

Computer and information research scientists (25.6%)

Software developers (17.9%)

Computer and information systems managers (17.4%) Also read: Take 5: Work is changing. What does the future hold? Professional and business services The professional and business services sector is expected to grow by 0.7% with more than 1.6 million jobs added by 2033. This is attributed to increased demand for technical expertise in business, the BLS says. The professional and business services sector is expected to grow by 0.7% with more than 1.6 million jobs added by 2033. This is attributed to increased demand for technical expertise in business, the BLS says. One of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2021-31, according to the report, includes: Operations research analysts (23.0%) Transportation and warehousing The transportation and warehousing sector is expected to see a 0.6% annual rate of change through 2033, adding 387,000 jobs. The transportation and warehousing sector is expected to see a 0.6% annual rate of change through 2033, adding 387,000 jobs. One of the fast growing occupations transportation and warehousing for 2023-2033 includes: Logisticians (19.3%) Utilities Utilities are expected to grow 0.6% annually, adding 37,300 jobs. This rise will stem from demand for electricity related to electric vehicles and new data centers coupled with the shift toward renewable energy. The fastest growing components of the sector include solar, wind, geothermal, and other electric power generation but are partially offset by the decline in fossil fuel electric power generation as older facilities close. According to BLS statistics, the fastest growing positions in utilities include: Wind turbine service technicians (60.1%)

Solar photovoltaic installers (48.0%) Leisure and hospitality Reflecting cyclical growth, leisure, and hospitality are expected to grow by 0.5%, around 823,000 jobs. Reflecting cyclical growth, leisure, and hospitality are expected to grow by 0.5%, around 823,000 jobs. Leisure and hospitality comprises three major segments: arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation; and food services and drinking places. According to the BLS, growth is seen in these jobs: Restaurant cooks (17%)

Accommodation (6.6%)

Arts, entertainment and recreation (6.0%)

Fast food and counter workers (5.7%)

Accommodation and food services (4.8%)

Food services and drinking places (4.5%) Construction The demand for building and installation services is anticipated to increase as renewable energy and energy transmission and distribution facilities expand. Job growth in a number of construction-related industries as well as allied jobs including installation, maintenance, and repair should be aided by this increase. The demand for building and installation services is anticipated to increase as renewable energy and energy transmission and distribution facilities expand. Job growth in a number of construction-related industries as well as allied jobs including installation, maintenance, and repair should be aided by this increase. Construction is expected to grow by 0.5%, adding 380,000 jobs. Some of the fastest-growing occupations in construction include: Electrical power-line installers and repairers (7.6%)

Power and communication line and related structures construction (6.6%)

Electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors (6.6%) Financial activities The financial activities sector is expected to show an annual change rate of 0.4% and an added 383,000 jobs into 2033. The financial activities sector is expected to show an annual change rate of 0.4% and an added 383,000 jobs into 2033. According to the BLS fastest growing occupations report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment include: Actuaries (21.8%)

Financial examiners (21.0%) Projected employment declines 2023-33 Retail trade is the only industry projected to decline from 2023-2033, by 0.2% annually, as e-commerce continues to have a negative effect on in-person sales at retail outlets, although increased online purchases drive the growth in transportation and warehousing as companies ship goods directly to consumers. Retail trade is the only industry projected to decline from 2023-2033, by 0.2% annually, as e-commerce continues to have a negative effect on in-person sales at retail outlets, although increased online purchases drive the growth in transportation and warehousing as companies ship goods directly to consumers. Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction is expected to remain flat, at 0% growth. Among individual occupational groups, there are a few declines highlighted in the BLS report: Office and administrative support: Down 3.5%, losing 696,300 jobs

Sales and related: Down 2%, losing 290,000 jobs

Farming, fishing, and forestry: Down 1.9%, with a job loss of 18,400

Production: Down 11% and 94,100 jobs. Demand for skilled talent persists ManpowerGroup (MPG) published its findings from its Q1 2025 Employment Outlook Survey of more than 40,000 employers worldwide. Of those, 41% say they plan to hire, while 16% expected a decrease in staffing. Those who say they plan to retain workforce levels made up 40%, while 3% were undecided. ManpowerGroup (MPG) published its findings from its Q1 2025 Employment Outlook Survey of more than 40,000 employers worldwide. Of those, 41% say they plan to hire, while 16% expected a decrease in staffing. Those who say they plan to retain workforce levels made up 40%, while 3% were undecided. Anticipated net employment outlook in key industries The net employment growth outlook anticipated by surveyed hiring managers, according to the MPG survey, includes: The net employment growth outlook anticipated by surveyed hiring managers, according to the MPG survey, includes: Information technology (37%)

Financial and real estate (33%)

Health care and life sciences (27%)

Industrials and materials (26%)

Transport, logistics and automotive (24%)

Consumer goods and services (20%)

Communication services (14%)

Energy and utilities (10%) Top five most in-demand professions globally The World Economic Forum projects the five most in-demand jobs across the globe by 2030 to be: Farmworkers, laborers, and other agricultural workers

Light truck or delivery services drivers

Software and applications developers

Building framers, finishers, and related trades workers

Shop salespersons Top five fastest growing U.S. occupations projections BLS projects different jobs to be in demand in the United States by 2033. Among them: Wind turbine service technicians

Solar photovoltaic installers

Nurse practitioners

Data scientists

Information security analysts

The fastest gains will be seen in the sectors and industries listed below. The BLS data represents only what is happening in the U.S. Other countries will look different based on many factors, such as their level of development and the varying specialization of the country.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from Knowledge Network, the online thought leadership platform for Thunderbird School of Global Management https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/]