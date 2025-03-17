Fastest growing industries and sectors for 2025

More than 6 million jobs are expected to be added to the U.S. economy by 2033, according to statistics. Here are the most stable but growing industries
In good news for employment projections, an additional 6.7 million jobs are expected to be added to the U.S. economy by 2033, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Economic News Release Summary.
Overall employment is expected to increase to 174.6 million throughout that time, or 0.4% yearly, compared to 1.3% during the preceding decade. According to the BLS, a decline in population growth may be the main reason for the drop. Over the 2023–2033 decade, the civilian population is predicted to rise by 0.6% yearly, a slight slowdown from the 0.8% annual growth rate from 2013–2023.
According to the report, population growth rates have been declining for a number of decades. The anticipated yearly growth rate of 0.6% would be the slowest since BLS started releasing this data.
Here is a list of the most stable but growing industries, and which are the highest growing markets in the world.
According to the BLS fastest growing occupations report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2023-33 by percentage of employment growth include:
According to the BLS report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2023-33 include:
One of the fast growing occupations within this segment for 2021-31, according to the report, includes:
One of the fast growing occupations transportation and warehousing for 2023-2033 includes:
Utilities are expected to grow 0.6% annually, adding 37,300 jobs. This rise will stem from demand for electricity related to electric vehicles and new data centers coupled with the shift toward renewable energy. The fastest growing components of the sector include solar, wind, geothermal, and other electric power generation but are partially offset by the decline in fossil fuel electric power generation as older facilities close.
According to BLS statistics, the fastest growing positions in utilities include:
Leisure and hospitality comprises three major segments: arts, entertainment, and recreation; accommodation; and food services and drinking places. According to the BLS, growth is seen in these jobs:
Construction is expected to grow by 0.5%, adding 380,000 jobs. Some of the fastest-growing occupations in construction include:
According to the BLS fastest growing occupations report, some of the fast growing occupations within this segment include:
Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction is expected to remain flat, at 0% growth.
Among individual occupational groups, there are a few declines highlighted in the BLS report:
The World Economic Forum projects the five most in-demand jobs across the globe by 2030 to be:
BLS projects different jobs to be in demand in the United States by 2033. Among them:
