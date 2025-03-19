Rise of 10-minute delivery apps in India: Convenience at what cost?

Indians love their food—and thanks to the digital revolution, their favourite meals now arrive at their doorstep faster than ever, turning online food delivery into a booming industry and a modern necessity. As per a market survey by Bain & Company and Swiggy, India's food services market, encompassing dining out and ordering in, was valued at Rs550 thousand crore in 2024. It is expected to grow by 10-12 percent annually over the next few years, while the online food delivery services market is expected to grow faster at 18 percent CAGR[i]. The industry is also fuelling large-scale job creation in India by employing millions across various roles, from delivery partners to customer service teams.

The popularity of online food delivery in India can be attributed to a combination of convenience, affordability, and evolving consumer preferences. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic served as an inflexion point for online food delivery because it drastically shifted consumer behaviour, making contactless delivery services a lifeline during lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. Even post-pandemic, these consumer habits persisted due to the convenience, reliability, and vast choices offered by online food delivery services, solidifying their role in everyday life.

With hectic work schedules and long commutes today, many rely on food delivery to save time and effort. The widespread adoption of technology, including AI-powered recommendations and seamless payment systems, has made the process user-friendly and accessible. Additionally, 24/7 availability, discounts, cashback offers, and targeted marketing campaigns nudging the customers on their phones have made online food delivery a go-to option for late-night cravings, missed meals, and everyday convenience. The rise of ultrafast delivery services, such as Blinkit by Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, promises groceries and meals in as little as 10 minutes.

While the rapid growth of 10-minute delivery services promises unparalleled convenience, it also raises critical questions about the true cost of this speed. Beneath the allure of instant gratification lies a growing web of challenges that are often overlooked.

While it would be unfair to attribute these health issues solely to online food ordering, the convenience of 24/7 food delivery services has undoubtedly made it easier to overconsume unhealthy foods. The 10-minute food delivery has intensified this issue by feeding into the culture of instant gratification, where it's too easy to give in to unhealthy, calorie-dense food cravings frequently. Ultra-fast delivery eliminates the need for people to physically move to prepare meals or buy groceries from next-door Kirana shops. The quick turnaround reduces the mental barrier of waiting for food, encouraging consumers to order more frequently and undermining the idea of mindful meal planning. To meet the 10-minute delivery promise, platforms often rely on pre-cooked, highly processed, and preservative-laden foods that can be reheated quickly, further exacerbating the problem of poor health conditions.

The growing health concerns around food don't stop at unhealthy consumption habits but also emphasise the critical hygiene issues faced by food business operators (FBOs). In 2024, 80 percent of the 200 FBOs inspected in Nagpur failed to meet FSSAI's cleanliness and safety standards. A scrutiny in Bangalore in 2022 revealed that over 300 restaurant listings on two online food delivery apps were registered on a single FSSAI license. A study noted that 27 percent of commercial eating establishments in Western Maharashtra were classified as "poor" in terms of food safety standards. In comparison, only 4 percent were rated as "very good". Alarmingly, 51.4 percent of establishments were not cleaning food contact surfaces daily, putting consumers at risk. The rise of cloud kitchens, where the customer-business interface is often limited, has made these hygiene issues even more pressing.

Quick Buys, Quick Regrets

The rise of ultra-fast food delivery services has altered consumer behaviour, extending far beyond food to influence various aspects of life. For instance, last-minute fashion apps now promise to deliver clothing and footwear in under 30 minutes. The desire for instant gratification fosters a culture where speed is the unique selling point (USP), and waiting is no longer an option.

Compounding this, attractive discounts, cashback offers, and no-questions-asked return policies make these services even more enticing. As a result, consumers are increasingly making impulsive purchasing decisions, often driven by immediate whims and cravings, without taking the time to plan or consider the long-term consequences—financial, environmental, or health-related.

Online impulse buying, for instance, accounted for 30 percent of the average order value in 2024, a stark rise from 5-7 percent in 2018. The trend is expected to accelerate even further with the continued growth of 10-minute delivery apps, making instant purchases an integral part of modern consumer behaviour.

While it may seem like a far reach, ordering in through quick commerce could also subtly reshape social interactions. Dining out has long served as a way for families and friends to bond over meals, creating moments of connection and togetherness. The ease of ordering, however, might lead to a decline in such shared experiences, potentially contributing to weaker interpersonal bonds and a growing sense of social isolation.

While convenience is appealing, it is worth considering whether it unintentionally reshapes our purchasing habits and social connections.

A Silent Casualty: The Kirana Store

Kirana stores, long considered the backbone of local economies and neighbourhood conveniences, are increasingly bearing the brunt of the growing dominance of quick delivery platforms.

A recent study noted that at least two lakh Kirana stores have shut down in the past year due to the rapid growth in quick commerce, with metro cities accounting for 45 percent of the store shutdowns. The competitive edge of online platforms in leveraging technology and offering a wider selection of products at deep discounts has challenged the dynamics of the traditional relationship between the Kirana stores and their customers.

While many Kirana stores have been left behind due to their inability to invest in necessary infrastructure or technology, others have adapted by partnering with online platforms and offering personalised services. Nevertheless, the rapidly evolving market of quick online delivery requires new strategies for the survival and growth of the Kirana stores.

Speeding Towards Danger

One reason people started to prefer ordering in rather than dining out was to avoid the hassle of traffic and the time spent commuting to restaurants. However, the rise of ultra-fast delivery services, such as 10-minute food delivery, has ironically contributed to increased traffic congestion—one of the problems it aimed to solve. Roads are now busier than ever, with delivery partners racing against the clock to meet tight delivery timelines.

At the heart of this issue is the per-delivery pay model for the delivery, which creates a high-pressure environment for drivers. Their speed is tracked in real-time, with their phones flashing red warnings for minor delays[viii]. A study revealed that 32.36 percent of food delivery workers in Chennai met with an accident while on duty, with mobile phone use during driving identified as a primary cause. The quest to meet delivery deadlines, quick service expectations of the customers, and complete as many orders as possible incentivises risky behaviour among these drivers. They speed through traffic, ignoring safety protocols and thereby compromising the safety of not only their lives but also others' lives.

Thus, the promise of 10-minute deliveries has come at a steep cost—compromised health due to unhealthy consumption habits, a culture of impulsive and unsustainable consumption, and urban congestion, with the safety of delivery riders on the line.

A Better Way Forward

While 10-minute delivery services offer unmatched convenience, it's time to rethink how they can be sustainable. The convenience of getting what we want when we want it is undeniably appealing, but it should not come at the cost of health, safety, or the environment. Thus, gears must shift from a "race to deliver" to a "pace to deliver responsibly."

Online platforms should adopt delivery models where customers can choose between fast or eco-friendly options, rewarding those prioritising sustainability. They also need to implement fairer compensation models for the delivery drivers that don't tie their earnings to delivery speed, reducing the pressure to compromise safety. The Kirana stores should leverage online platforms for order management, offer personalised services, and collaborate with delivery services to enhance their operational efficiency and remain relevant. Consumers need to pause before they order and be more mindful of their purchasing habits. Small changes, like planning meals or opting for healthier choices, can significantly reduce impulsive food ordering. Regulatory authorities also have a pivotal role to play in this dynamic ecosystem. They should enforce regulations that ensure fair compensation models for the delivery drivers and stricter food safety and hygiene standards to ensure consumer well-being.

With a bit of foresight, 10-minute deliveries can transform into a system that delivers not just food but also safety and sustainability.

Prof. Juhi Gupta, Assistant Professor, Finance and Accounting, IMI Delhi.