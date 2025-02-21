Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: How Siddhant Dangi and Deepansh Goyal are shaping the future of brain-computer interface

For Siddhant Dangi and Deepansh Goyal, it all started from college.

The two were hostel neighbours at BITS Pilani, with a common love for science and building things ground up. It began with drones, those that could go up to 47 kilometres per hour before a chance conversation with a surgeon, who specialises in amputee prosthetics at the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in New Delhi, introduced them to the world of neuroscience and brain signals, and changed their lives forever.

“One of our most memorable projects was a thought-controlled bionic arm,” says Dangi. “I wondered, what if these arms could respond to the brain’s natural thoughts?” That eventually led the duo to delve into the world of neuroscience to understand brain signals and how to make technology capture them reliably. Back then, they felt that the existing solutions were unreliable or prohibitively expensive. “So, we took on the challenge of developing affordable hardware that offered near-medical-grade accuracy,” says Dangi, who co-founded Nexstem with Goyal in 2020.

In 2021, Nexstem launched Nexstem V1, an EEG (electroencephalogram) headset that would capture electrical signals. The success of the device led to a focus on capturing bio signal acquisitions, which have the potential to be used across areas such as medical, gaming, digital health and defence, among others.

Today, Nexstem works to democratise brain-computer interface (BCI) technology and leverage its expertise in neurotech research and engineering to create a comprehensive BCI ecosystem, known as Nexstem Instinct. The ecosystem also includes a headset with adjustable electrodes that can record, visualise and analyse EEG data. “In a world where innovation keeps changing every day, we need more people and startups ready to take on big challenges and create bold ideas,” says Vibhore Sharma, CTO of Info Edge and an investor at Nexstem. “Nexstem is one of the few startups from India working on solutions for the world. Having seen Siddhant and Deepansh’s journey from the start, I’m confident Nexstem will play a big role in shaping the future of BCI and HCI (human-computer interaction) globally.” Over the next two years, the company intends to deploy Instinct suites across the world’s top 700 neuroscience research institutes alongside increasing its portfolio. “In 10 years, Nexstem will have the same transformational impact on neurotech as Nvidia has had on artificial intelligence,” Dangi says. Siddhant Dangi & Deepansh Goyal (25, 26) Co-founder & CEO, co-founder & CTO, Nexstem Health Care