Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Rajit Uboweja - Playing a pivotal role in global venture debt industry

Rajit Uboweja proudly points out that he is one of the youngest partners in the global venture debt industry. After completing a Post Graduate Programme in Management from Indian School of Business, he joined Stride Ventures as an Associate in 2020. As a core team member, Uboweja claims that he has played a pivotal role in building the global venture and private debt fund in areas of deal sourcing, fundraising, exits, and providing strategic support to portfolio companies.

“I have been an instrumental part of the team that raised $400 million across Stride’s first three India-based venture debt funds,” Uboweja highlights. “Contributing to fundraising was a major turning point in my professional growth.”

Over the past four years, Uboweja has led investments in over 50 of Stride Venture’s 160 venture debt portfolio companies and has deployed around $170 million across early and late startups in diverse sectors, including consumer and B2B commerce. Some key portfolio venture debt companies include Sugar Cosmetics, Zepto, The Whole Truth, Vahdam Teas, and Nat Habit.

Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Nat Habit, recalls how Uboweja helped the direct-to-consumer company navigate a challenging patch. “Nat Habit was looking to raise venture debt to elongate the runway and not use debt to accelerate growth,” he says. “Rajit understood the business needs and took a bold bet to give terms not common in the industry to help Nat Habit raise debt.”

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi set up Stride Ventures in 2018. The founder and managing partner has seen Uboweja evolve as a professional and develop skillsets across various areas of investing such as understanding the business of portfolio companies, structuring deals and exits. He believes Uboweja will lead the firm in its next phase of growth. “Rajit was always very sharp with numbers and good at building relationships, and he has also successfully developed investing skillsets beyond deal sourcing,” Gandhi adds. “The next five years will be about diversifying his skillsets and delving deeper.” Uboweja, who graduated from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and had a brief stint at an investment bank, says being on the Forbes India 30u30 list was a long-held aspiration. “Having witnessed a number of our portfolio companies’ founders be a part of this list over the past five years, I am super stoked to get the honour to be a member of the Class of 2025,” he exclaims. “I hope to contribute to the forum’s legacy by continuing to create impact and serving the Indian startup ecosystem.” Rajit Uboweja (29) Partner, Stride Ventures Finance