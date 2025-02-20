Friends and roommates Raghav Simha, Jatin Talreja and Pragun Bajaj had once brainstormed an idea to launch a restaurant while studying at the Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad.

Bringing it to fruition meant quitting their high-paying jobs at some of the country’s top five-star hotels such as the ITC Royal Bengal, JW Marriott and even the Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park based in New York, US.

“That was the biggest challenge before we began our journey,” recalls Simha, 27. The trio finally launched Project Hum, a farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant in September 2022, in Bandra, Mumbai.

In a country, where eateries based on this concept are burgeoning, the USP of Project Hum, other than popularising clean eating, explains Simha, is that it connects diners with farmers they source the produce from.

Click here for Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025 list

“We don’t buy anything from mandis (marketplace) or suppliers. We want to stay as local as possible,” says Simha. The menu changes according to seasons to incorporate ingredients based on the harvesting cycles. So does the ‘Farmer of the Month’ at the restaurant—a board depicting the source of the seasonal ingredient and the farmer who cultivated it. Another initiative, ‘Meet the Farmer’, gives diners an opportunity to spend time with the farmers listening about their challenges and triumphs, and learning about agriculture. The kitchen gets its supplies from three farmer producer organisations (FPOs)—each comprising more than 75 farmers—across Maharashtra’s cities and villages such as Junnar, Nashik, Thanegaon and Nanded. “By working closely with the farmers, not only do we ensure that the freshest harvest is brought to the restaurant, but also served at its best state,” says Simha. Additionally, he says, “With this model, we also reduce the carbon footprint incurred with long-distance transportation of food.” With sustainability at the heart of the project, the food is served in trays and disposable bowls made of sugarcane bagasse, thus saving 6,000 litres of water per day. Today, the restaurant makes approximately 400 orders daily, including dine-in and deliveries, and has clocked in a revenue of ₹4.48 crore in FY24. In October 2024, actor Agastya Nanda invested in the project. “Apart from its excellent selection of clean and health-oriented foods, the care and consideration with which the team conducts themselves stood out for me,” says Nanda. “It truly surprised me to discover how delicious healthy food can be. The team is on the path of immense growth and I’m certain they can catapult the health food sector to great heights.” The trio launched a second outlet in Mumbai’s Versova in January, adding a breakfast menu and a healthy bakery, both not on offer at their Bandra restaurant. In the next couple years, they want to introduce the restaurant in other cities as well. While they touch new milestones, they are also aware of the challenges that may come their way. But the trust earned from their patrons, and the growing community, is enough to keep them going, says Bajaj. “Project Hum is my second home,” says Nicole D’Souza, a Mumbai-based patron. “I visit it thrice a week and if it’s any less than that, it’s only because I’m unwell or out of town,” she says. Raghav Simha (27), Co-founder-operations head, Project Hum Pragun Bajaj (28), Co-founder-kitchen operations, Project Hum Jatin Talreja (27), Co-founder-business, Project Hum