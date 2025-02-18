Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Rohit Saraf and stuff of dreams

The only reason Rohit Saraf pursued acting as a career was because his father wanted to see him on the big screen. He had promised to earn enough money to produce films for his son, who, on the other hand, wanted to be a dancer, having watched dance shows on television since he was a toddler. At the age of 12, in 2008, when Saraf lost his father, he decided to give acting a real shot. “It was my attempt to keep him alive,” he says, wistfully.

Saraf moved from Delhi to Mumbai, having cracked an audition for a Channel V youth show, and lived in a rented apartment in Oshiwara. Once he got used to facing the camera, he realised it is a whole new world. “It’s so fulfilling creatively and as a human being—you can experience different emotions and play varied characters,” says the 28-year-old, who dropped out after the 10th grade.

The youngest of five children, Saraf did not have a Plan B, and approached his craft with honesty and sincerity. “I was driven enough to work hard to chase my dreams,” he says.

In the first year, Saraf did two television shows, four commercials and a film. “I was barely free… I thought I’ll be a superstar in a year,” he recalls. That is when he was exposed to the uncertainty of the film world. Two-and-a-half years after he had shot his first movie, he got to know it was shelved. All this while, he had refused work because he was advised not to overexpose himself. “I had stopped giving auditions, so people stopped calling me for parts as well,” he reminisces. Keeping his financial and other struggles aside, the youngster decided to put his head down and work hard.

Saraf hit the refresh button with small parts in films such as Dear Zindagi (2016), Hichki (2018) and The Sky Is Pink (2019). Last year, he starred in Ishq Vishk Rebound and Woh Bhi Din The. But it was the Netflix series Mismatched (2020)—now into season three—that was the turning point of his career. Akarsh Khurana, director of Mismatched along with Nipun Dharmadhikari, says Saraf went through extensive auditions before clinching the part. “Rohit is an insightful actor. He comes across as a casual guy, but he does a lot of homework. He takes his work seriously and doesn’t make a big deal about it. As an actor, he gets the brief immediately… he’s extremely receptive,” says Khurana, adding that Saraf has understood things that work and do not work for him, and prioritises things in that manner. This year, Saraf will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Khurana believes that Saraf is on the right path. “The sky is the limit for him. I do know that with the upcoming stuff that he has already shot for and is saying yes to… he is pushing himself to break out of a mould. He’s got what it takes to break out in a big way,” he says, adding that Saraf is a warm, caring individual with a “rooted, family-boy quality to him”. Saraf, who loves painting, listening to music and taking photographs of people, is only raring to go. “Dreams are for people who are courageous,” he says. “I need to be courageous enough to wake up every day with a new dream.” Rohit Saraf (28) Actor Entertainment